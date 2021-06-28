Willis IRM buys Playle Russell (Special Risks) and Thatchline

Willis Insurance and Risk Management has bought the specialist insurance broker Playle Russell (Special Risks) and its online brand, Thatchline, which is based in Ashurst, Hampshire, for an undisclosed sum. Richard Willis, Willis IRM managing director, commented: “The acquisition of Playle Russell (Specialist Risks) and Thatchline complements our existing personal lines and specialist business and supports our ongoing exciting growth plans. “We’re pleased to welcome Richard Playle, Tom Barclay

