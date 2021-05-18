People moves: 17 - 21 May 2021

Featuring: Specialist Risk Group, Ardonagh Group Specialist Risk Group appoints Nikki Eastham as head of M&A

Specialist Risk Group (SRG), has hired Nikki Eastham as managing partner and head of the SRG M&A team. Eastham joins from PWC where she has worked for 12 years. Most recently, Eastham was a director of the PWC Financial Institutions Group M&A team. SRG stated that her experience spans strategic advisory, deal origination, target engagement, diligence, negotiation and integration support

