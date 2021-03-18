Staveley Head: £9.9m owed to unsecured creditors

Administrators have revealed that claims received during the administration of Staveley Head, which went bust in 2020, total £27.7m.

A progress report, published on Companies House, showed this is on top of a further £9.9m owed to unsecured creditors.

Administrator Duff & Phelps noted that no formal adjudication of claims has been carried out and, therefore, no claims were currently agreed.

Based on current information it is thought there will be enough resources to enable a distribution to