Luker Rowe and HIA International join Clear

Clear Group has announced the acquisitions of HIA International and Luker Rowe.

The consideration for the deals was not disclosed.

Howard Lickens, executive chairman of the Clear Group, said: “We have known the teams at both HIA and Luker Rowe for many years so are confident that they will make a seamless transition to the Clear Group. Both businesses have real expertise in areas including property, pet and event insurance, which will enhance our own capability for operating in niche markets.

