Be Wiser to slash staff numbers amid restructure

Be Wiser placed a proportion of its 280-strong workforce at risk of redundancy as it seeks to restructure the business.

It is believed that the cuts will affect back office staff at all levels within the specialist motor broker. At present the number of staff who will be made redundant is unclear.

CEO Jeff Brinley, who joined Be Wiser from Endsleigh in December last year, said the business needed to “act now to ensure it was in the best possible position to benefit from the anticipated