Insurance Age

UK Broker Awards – Meet the Shortlist – Broker Personality of the Year

uk broker awards trophies ukba
  • Insurance Age staff
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

The award is open to anyone working in the UK insurance broking industry. But there is no shortlist. 

The winner could be someone who: 

Has led a sea change within a business through their strategic vision and/or a successful acquisition Helped the wider sector through their engagement with stakeholders including regulators and politicians to effect a notable change that benefits the broking industry’s standing in the eyes of the public  The above may include but is not exclusively about

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Broker

Podcast

Most read

  1. Ardonagh buys Thames Underwriting
  2. GRP reveals management changes
  3. Ethos Broking makes first deal since takeover by Ardonagh
  4. Manchester broker launches new arm to fill gap for regional PI and D&O risks
  5. People Moves Round-up: 10 - 21 August 2020
  6. FCA warns of Saga Services clone
  7. Aviva reveals 14% GWP rise across digital platforms during lockdown

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: