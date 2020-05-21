FSCS broker fees £5m lower than predicted

The levy will be £18m falling from the indicated £23m, however, it is still more than the £12m collected last year.

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has confirmed that brokers will pay an £18m levy for 2020/21.

This is an increase on the £12m paid out last year by distributors.

Earlier this year the body indicated the broker levy for 2020/21 would shoot up to £23m but the revised figure has settled at £18m.

The FSCS explained: “As the Investment Provision class is not now expected to breach its class limit, the General Insurance Distribution class will not need to contribute to the retail pool.

“This has the effect of reducing the levies payable by firms in the General Insurance Distribution class by £5m to £18m. The class will benefit from a provider contribution of £6m from the General Insurance Provision class.”

Insurers

The FSCS detailed that for insurers the final levy has increased by £7m, to £126m, to take account of the forecasted costs of recent failures – Elite Insurance Company, Quick-Sure Insurance and CBL Insurance. Included in the £126m levy payable by firms in this class is a £6m provider contribution to the General Insurance Distribution class, with £120m payable for the costs of the General Insurance Provision class.

Overall the FSCS will levy firms £649m this year, £14m more than was forecast in its Plan and Budget 2020/21 that was published in mid-January. This includes an amount of £74.7m for management expenses which are the costs of running the scheme.

The main change in the compensation forecast since the indicative levy was announced in the Plan and Budget, is the inclusion of £44m to cover estimated compensation costs for London Capital and Finance (LCF). This will be attributed to the Life Distribution and Investment Intermediation Class. However, savings in other classes (mainly Deposits and General Insurance Distribution) mean that the overall increase from the January indicative levy is £14m.

Coronavirus

Caroline Rainbird, FSCS CEO, said: “We publish this Outlook during what is an extremely challenging time for everyone, and we appreciate that the impact of Covid-19 is likely to be felt for a considerable period of time.

“Although the pandemic has altered FSCS’s working practices, it has not impacted on the day to day delivery of our service, and we have continued our business as usual. However, we recognise that business as usual will not be possible for everyone and that some may face challenges due to the current economic situation.”

The body also warned that the Covid-19 pandemic may affect fees in the future.

It noted: “The levies were agreed prior to the Covid-19 lockdown, and there may be some future failures in the market that we have not planned or budgeted for in this forecast due to any economic downturn that may come.”

LCF

Rainbird pointed out much of the overall increase this year was down to the failure of saving firm London Capital & Markets (LCF).

She detailed: “The overall increase in the FSCS levy since the January forecast partly reflects the ongoing progress we are making in relation to the LCF failure. As we announced earlier this month, we have now started the process of reviewing individual LCF claims relating to misleading advice. Whilst it is too early to say how many LCF customers will be eligible for compensation, for the purpose of the levy we have estimated an amount of £44m.

“We know that the industry has expressed concerns about the rising trends in compensation costs and increased levy amounts. I would like to reassure our levy payers that we are working with the industry and regulators to do as much as we can to address these concerns and will keep our levy payers updated on our progress.”

