FCA zones in on client money amid Covid-19
The FCA has asked up to 300 firms to provide financial information on client money, staff furlough, debt and cash.
The Financial Conduct authority is surveying a range of brokers on their financial resilience following the coronavirus pandemic.
Insurance Age has seen a document, believed to have been sent out to 300+ brokers and MGAs, asking them to provide data about their finances.
The survey requests information about operating costs, estimated revenues, and whether or not staff have been made redundant or furloughed during the period and any expected savings. It relates to retail, SME and large commercial.
Customers
Client money also comes under the microscope with questions about client money balances as of last month and any shortfalls in client money.
In addition the watchdog also enquires about debt and cash-at-bank along with whether brokers will be seeking new financing in the next six months.
Other questions include:
- Percentage of business that is under Risk Transfer
- Balance of all Risk Transfer monies as at last month
- Top three categories of business including GWP and customer numbers
- Top three insurers brokers place business with
- Whether firms use statutory auditors, client money auditors, accountants or administrators
The regulator asked respondents to provide data on the three months between April 1 and June 30.
Firms have until 4 May to respond to the survey.
The regulator is thought to be assessing the financial resilience of brokers as they and their customers face the problems arising from Covid-19. Insurance Age has already reported how clients are asking brokers to reduce cover and seen predictions that numbers for May and April were set to suffer.
Insurance Age has contacted the FCA for comment.
