FCA warns of Tasker and QIC Europe clone

Regulator said fraudsters had used the details of authorised firms Tasker Insurance Brokers and QIC Europe to attempt to scam customers.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has issued a fresh warning over a clone insurance broker today (8 April).

The regulator said that ‘No Quibble Insurance’ has been targeting people in the UK and falsely claiming to be an authorised business.

No Quibble used the details of authorised companies Tasker Insurance Brokers and QIC Europe to try to dupe customers.

In a statement, the FCA said: “Fraudsters usually use this tactic when contacting people out of the blue, so you should be especially wary if you have been cold called.

“They may use the name of the genuine firm, the ‘firm reference number’ (FRN) we have given the authorised firm or other details.”

Tactics

The regulator also clarified that Tasker and QIC Europe have no association with No Quibble.

The clone was using two websites and associated email addresses, but neither were active at the time of the FCA’s warning.

The FCA added: “Scammers may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm. They may change contact details over time to new email addresses, telephone numbers or physical addresses”.

History

Today’s warning is the latest in a long list of clone firms targeting insurance businesses and customers.

In December 2019, the FCA warned that Stoke-on-Trent-headquartered firm MEM Insurance Brokers had been targeted by fraudsters and, in October 2019, the regulator issued a warning that Broker Insurance Services had been cloned.

These cases followed clones of Protect Your Bubble, Ellis David Insurance Brokers, and aggregator Moneysupermarket.

In July 2018, Insurance Age intervened to get a Facebook page set up by fraudsters impersonating motor broker Car Insurance 4 u removed from the social media platform.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association and other industry experts have urged brokers to be vigilant and ensure a high level of cyber security.

