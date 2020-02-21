Insurance Age Podcast: 17 – February 2020
The Insurance Age team talk about the top stories for the week.
The team take a closer look at the most read news stories of the week commencing 17 February 2020.
Use the link to hear their thoughts and analysis.
You can also download the podcast to listen to later or subscribe in iTunes and Google Podcasts.
Top five news stories for the week:
- Ardonagh signs on to buy Bennetts from Saga
- FCA sounds alarm over Brexit, misconduct and data usage
- Bollington cuts ties with Gefion
- Watson blames Ageas profit fall on motor book
- Bennetts deal to cost Ardonagh £26m
