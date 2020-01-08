Strategy shift halves profits at AllClear

CEO Chris Rolland had warned commentators of short-term disruption back in 2018.

AllClear has reported shrinking turnover and profit for the year ended 31 March 2019.

Results filed on Companies House revealed that turnover fell 20% from £15.48m a year prior to £12.39m.

Profit before tax fell more sharply, dropping 56% from £2.21m to £981,000 over the same period.

Costs

The board characterised the increase in the ratio of administrative expenses to turnover from 0.86 to 0.93 as “a fair indicator of the financial performance of the business”.

The specialist travel broker also identified fluctuating travel numbers as a significant risk that it faced over 2018/19.

However, despite ongoing Brexit uncertainties and the threat of terror attacks in popular destinations, the board reported that “overall traveller numbers from the UK did not appear to be materially affected within the group’s target demographic”.

Evolution

In January 2018, AllClear sold a majority stake in the business to private equity firm Synova Capital.

Founders Mike Rutherford and Chris Wacey remained with the business as non-executive directors, while Chris Rolland was appointed as CEO as part of the deal, joining from Staysure.

Rolland later warned Insurance Age that profits would fall in the short term as he adjusted AllClear’s strategy, growing the broker’s call centre “significantly” and doubling its marketing spend.

The figures released on Companies House show that staff numbers have since risen from 99 to 119.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.