Blog: How has social media affected high net worth?

Clive Ellis, director of Sedgwick Private Clients, discusses how social media has changed the needs of high net worth clients.

The increasing prevalence of social media has had a profound impact on the insurance industry. Businesses are now able to promote their services to a wider audience without undertaking a major print advertising campaign, as well as keep tabs on competitors and key market updates.

The medium has also proved to be extremely helpful in the claims process by providing a wealth of information to underwriters and brokers in the fight against fraudulent claims.



After all, insurers now have access to time-stamped records of the insured at their fingertips, allowing them to investigate the veracity of specific claims.

However, for those working with private clients, social media has become a double-edged sword. While it may help with the claims process, it can also promote the location and possessions of high net worth (HNW) clients to a massive audience.

Celebrity

The high-profile robbery of Kim Kardashian in 2016 encapsulates the pros and cons of displaying your wealth for the world to see.

After sharing multiple posts, where photos of her wearing valuable items were on display, the celebrity was robbed at gunpoint in Paris, with the thieves reportedly taking £9 million worth of jewellery. Given her continued updates on social media wearing the valuables, the leading theory is that the criminals kept tabs of her movements and gauged what valuables she had through Instagram and Snapchat.

While it made the claims process easier – and reportedly made it harder for the criminals to fence her engagement ring due to how recognisable it was – the robbery underlines the risks that HNW clients may face when it comes to social media.

But has social media made HNW clients a riskier proposition for brokers, and has it had an impact on premiums or claims in general?

Media

While Instagram, Snapchat and Facebook are relatively recent innovations, the public display of wealth has existed for decades in various shapes and forms. Magazines used to go into the homes of up-and-coming individuals who were keen to display their wealth and personal lives, so the advertising of wealth has existed for as long as I’ve been in the industry.

The distribution of those magazines may not have come anywhere near the level of exposure seen today from the social media accounts of some celebrities but, even so, I haven’t seen a huge impact in claims.

Anecdotally, however, you could say that social media has put a renewed emphasis on wearable wealth. Wearing wealth has always been there, but with social media it reaches a greater number of people more quickly. Years ago, if a footballer bought a new Ferrari, it might be on the tenth page of the tabloids, whereas social media can reach millions of people in minutes.

Risks

Despite the fact that that social media may not have had a drastic impact on claims, it could exacerbate potential risks for HNW clients.

In 2018, Chubb conducted research on over 500 HNW individuals. The study found that while brokers and the wider market were more focused on cyber threats, HNW individuals were more worried about physical threats, with aggravated burglary and violent home invasions being the primary concerns.

My suggestions to both brokers and their clients would be led by common sense. If HNW clients are concerned by such physical threats, then brokers are well-placed to advise them on what they should be posting on social media and the importance of not sharing identifiable information, such as license plates or street addresses.

For clients, buying a good safe and installing home security cannot be understated. It’s also worth insuring jewellery on the basis that it’s only covered when worn, so that clients are discouraged from leaving highly valuable items out in plain sight.

Clive Ellis is director of Sedgwick Private Clients