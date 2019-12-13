Willis IRM buys Leeds broker

The Belfast-based company has purchased Hale Kavanagh.

Hale Kavanagh has been bought by Belfast-headquartered Willis Insurance and Risk Management (Willis IRM) for an undisclosed sum.

Hale Kavanagh, which specialises in general insurance broking, has been operating since 2011 and employs 10 members of staff at its office in Leeds.

Willis IRM explained that Hale Kavanagh will shortly begin trading under the Kennett brand.

The broker, which was established in 1978 by Robert Willis, acquired Kennett Insurance Brokers in Hull in 2017.

Staff

Willis IRM group managing director, Richard Willis said: “We’re very excited to be furthering our business outside Northern Ireland with the acquisition of Hale Kavanagh Insurance Brokers. Over the last four years, our firm has grown significantly with staff numbers trebling during that time to 108, something which we are very proud of.

“It also highlights our growing client base across the UK with our Kennett Insurance Brand, all of which have access to our full-service offering of risk management, health and safety, financial services and employment law”.

According to Willis IRM the deal expands its presence it Yorkshire and adds £10m in GWP to its portfolio taking its total to £45m.

In an interview with Insurance Age in October 2018, Willis highlighted that the broker was looking to grow through acquisitions.

Service

Managing director of Kennett’s Luigi Maggio added: “Hale Kavanagh, Kennett’s and Willis IRM all share high level service-orientated values and as independent brokers we strive to put the customer first.

“Leeds is the UK’s fourth most populous region and the major financial and commercial hub in West Yorkshire with a diverse economy, making it an ideal location to expand our expertise and breadth of services.”

Willis continued: “It is well known that we are always striving to expand the group’s portfolio through the strategic acquisition of like-minded independent brokers.

“We’re looking forward to working alongside the Hale Kavanagh staff in Leeds and we will continue to seek further opportunities to grow our business.”

