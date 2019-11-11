Lloyd’s to create single governing body

Decision follows consultations which saw over 90% of the market support the idea to merge its Board and Council.

Lloyd’s has announced its decision to merge the Council and the Franchise Board effective from 1 June 2020, after receiving widespread support from across the market.

According to the market the decision was made following consultations across the market which found that over 90% of those it spoke too supported the proposal to merge the Board into the Council to form a single governing body for the Corporation and the Lloyd’s market.

This new, revised Council will have 15 members, and consist of six nominated members, six members elected by the market, and three executives.

Lloyd’s has detailed that its Nominations & Governance Committee is working with the chairman to find the best combination of members from among the existing independent members of Council and Board to continue as nominated members of the council.

Members of the market will be invited to participate in an election process in April/May 2020 to choose the market representative members of the council.

Blueprint one

Lloyd’s chairman Bruce Carnegie-Brown mentioned the Future of Lloyd’s framework when he discussed the decision to create a single governing body for the market.

He said: “Through the Future at Lloyd’s we are building a new market that is innovative and responsive to the needs of its customers.

“To do this effectively we need to make our governance structures as efficient as possible. By creating a single governing Council, Lloyd’s will combine robust and accountable governance with the ability to make swift decisions when necessary.”

Brown added that the Lloyd’s Market Association (LMA); the Association of Lloyd’s Members (ALM) and the High Premium Group (HPG) as well as Lloyd’s Members Agents were engaged in the process.

“I look forward to continuing to work very closely with market members and the members of the newly formed Council as we deliver Lloyd’s strategy to build the most advanced insurance marketplace in the world.”

In September the market revealed that it had a pre-tax profit of £2.3bn for the first six months of 2019.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.