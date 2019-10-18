Tedaisy and Instrinsia Group merge

Merger includes Alpha Underwriting, Practice Cover, Intrinsia Brokers and Intrinsia Claims as business looks to £25m in GWP.

Tedaisy Insurance Group and Intrinsia Insurance Group have merged under the umbrella of Tedaisy Insurance Group (Tedaisy), in a strategic all-share deal which the organisation said will accelerate growth.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The merger unites four trading entities in which Tedaisy now holds 100% of the equity:

Alpha Underwriting, an MGA specialising in travel, accident and health and pet insurance.

specialising in travel, accident and health and pet insurance. Practice Cover, an insurance broker specialising in providing insurance solutions to medical professionals and surgeries.

Intrinsia Brokers, trading as perfectpetinsurance.co.uk, selling online pet insurance.

Intrinsia Claims, an in-house pet insurance claims specialist.

Paul Byrne, group chairman, CEO and majority shareholder, advised that the group is set to manage over £25m of GWP in 2020, and was aiming for brokerage revenues in excess of £6.5m.

Future

He commented: “We have some amazing plans on how we are going to manage our insurance performance to reach our potential, and in my 20 years of being an entrepreneur in the insurance industry, this is without doubt, the most exciting project I’ve been involved with.”

According to a statement, the groups, which previously had common shareholders, will pool resources and capital to develop the businesses, which includes establishing a shared group services division.

Group

Finance, HR, compliance, IT, quality control and binder management performance are services that will be provided to all group companies by a centralised team, headed up by Donna Sweetman, who will be stepping down as the managing director of Alpha Underwriting to take up the MD position at Tedaisy Group Services.

As a result, Tedaisy seeks to appoint an ambitious candidate to fill the MD position at Alpha Underwriting (which is not related to Alpha Insurance).

Byrne will remain as group chairman and CEO.

In the meantime, Sweetman and Byrne will continue to oversee the Alpha business.

