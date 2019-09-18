Insurance Age

Countdown to High Net Worth Forum 2019

  • Insurance Age staff
Registration is still open for the big day on 24 September.

There’s less than a week to go until Insurance Age’s High Net Worth Forum.

The event, sponsored by Ecclesiastical and Home & Legacy, is hosted at America Square on 24 September.

Bringing together over 150 delegates from across the sector, High Net Worth Forum is the only event in the UK aimed at high and ultra-high net worth brokers.

Ian Morley, chairman at Wentworth Hall Consultancy, will give a keynote speech on the intersection between family offices and the insurance landscape.

Attendees can also expect a panel discussion on the hardening market.

To discuss the challenges in this area, Insurance Age commissioning editor Laurence Eastham will be joined by David Foster, director of Aston Lark’s private client division; Adele Rand, development manager at One Broker; and Steve Smith, managing director at Smith Greenfield.

Exhibitors from Arag, Covéa, Doerr Valuations, Farcroft, Insafe, and Polygon will also be present on the day.

Registration for the High Net Worth Forum on 24 September is still open.

