Top 50 2019 - Welcome

This article was funded by a third party, but the funder had no editorial control.

Still growing: The Top 50 Personal Lines Brokers have seen many acquisitions and continued growth over the last year

It’s been another 12 months since we last examined the Top 50 Personal Lines Brokers.

Since then, we’ve seen a number of market changes, with further consolidation and the infamous Odgen rate change hitting the sector when it was re-set at -0.25% instead of the predicted 0-1%.

The pool of brokers in the market to mine is getting smaller thanks to consolidation and the various brands within brands and how to present them is becoming more complicated.

As ever, Insurance Age has had a good response from the sector and we thank everyone who has taken the time to participate and return their forms in order to be part of the supplement.

As a snapshot, it offers insight into how the personal lines sector is developing and also features some interesting comment from sponsor LV Broker on how brokers can take hold of the opportunity presented by the growing number of ethical consumers. Have you thought about those customers and how you can serve them?

Analysis of the numbers shows the sector is still experiencing growth, but the level of growth has slowed and staff numbers have changed.

The headline is the sheer amount of M&A activity in the market over the last 24 months. We found 38% of respondents had completed an acquisition – including big guns such as Gallagher and Ardonagh, which have got their teeth into Stackhouse Poland and Swinton respectively. Overall, 16 businesses have bought throughout the period. The proof of whether they have bitten off more than they can chew won’t be found until, I suspect, we do our next analysis.

We hope to see more success going forward for all the brokers in the listing and look forward to another exciting year of brokers re-affirming their position in the personal lines space.