Top 50 2019 - £250m-£499.99m

This article was funded by a third party, but the funder had no editorial control.

AA Insurance Services

Fanum House, Basing View, Basingstoke, Hampshire, RG21 4EA

Website: www.theaa.com/car-insurance, www.theaa.com/home-insurance

Contact: Kathryn Thomas

MD: Janet Connor

Chairman: David Smith

Tel: 0370 533 2211

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@TheAA_UK

Main location: Fanum House, Basingstoke (Head Office).

Additional branches: Carr-Ellison House, Newcastle (Contact Centre).

Staff numbers: 722

Major specialisms: Motor and home insurance.

What we are: AA Insurance, the insurance arm of the Automobile Association, is a leading insurance broker offering motor, home and travel products.

Vision/background: AA Insurance is one of the UK’s leading brokers. The strength of the AA brand, combined with a flourishing broker panel, including a growing and successful in-house underwriter, enables AA Insurance to offer compelling propositions to customers and drive rapid and profitable growth.

Adrian Flux Insurance

East Winch Hall, East Winch, Kings Lynn, Norfolk, PE32 1HN

Website: www.adrianflux.co.uk

Contact: Gerry Bucke

MD: David Flux

Chairman: David Flux

Tel: 01553 845999

Email: [email protected]

Main location: Kings Lynn

Additional branches: Three

Staff numbers: 1,200,

personal lines only 1200.

Major specialisms: Non standard motor, household, motorbikes, vans, classic cars, modified cars, performance cars, kit cars, motorhomes, young drivers, with over 60 specialist areas.

Major trading subsidiaries: HIC Insurance, Flux Direct, Bikesure Insurance, Chartwell Insurance, Hadleigh Breakdown and Trinity Lane Insurance, Sterling Insurance.

What we are: The UK’s leading privately owned and independent personal lines specialist.

Vision/background: Founded in 1973, Adrian Flux established the business to offer a motor insurance service to disabled drivers and specialist vehicles. The business has grown to offer cover and schemes in more than 60 various specialist motor and household areas.

A-Plan’s headquarters are in Witney, Oxfordshire

A-Plan Group

Des Roches Square, Witney, OX28 4LE

Website: aplan.co.uk

Contact: Carl Shuker

MD: Carl Shuker

Chairman: Max Carruthers

Tel: 01993 893311

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@aplaninsurance

Main locations: Witney and Cheltenham.

Additional branches: 94 branches and centres.

Staff numbers: Total 1,714, personal lines only 1,494.

Major specialisms: Personal lines

Major trading subsidiaries: A-Plan Holdings, Assured Futures and Endsleigh.

Acquisitions in the last two years: Endsleigh

What we are: A multi-channel insurance distributor, addressing a broad demographic group, facilitating the arrangement of policies through a network of branches and centres as well as digitally.

Vision/background: A-Plan has been established for over 50 years and continues to deliver a high quality of service providing added value to clients. Endsleigh has a long heritage in the student market with unique insights and data which will complement the group businesses. For insurers, we deliver properly underwritten and priced business to deliver a good underwriting result.