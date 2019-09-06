Top 50 2019 - £250m-£499.99m
AA Insurance Services
Fanum House, Basing View, Basingstoke, Hampshire, RG21 4EA
Website: www.theaa.com/car-insurance, www.theaa.com/home-insurance
Contact: Kathryn Thomas
MD: Janet Connor
Chairman: David Smith
Tel: 0370 533 2211
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@TheAA_UK
Main location: Fanum House, Basingstoke (Head Office).
Additional branches: Carr-Ellison House, Newcastle (Contact Centre).
Staff numbers: 722
Major specialisms: Motor and home insurance.
What we are: AA Insurance, the insurance arm of the Automobile Association, is a leading insurance broker offering motor, home and travel products.
Vision/background: AA Insurance is one of the UK’s leading brokers. The strength of the AA brand, combined with a flourishing broker panel, including a growing and successful in-house underwriter, enables AA Insurance to offer compelling propositions to customers and drive rapid and profitable growth.
Adrian Flux Insurance
East Winch Hall, East Winch, Kings Lynn, Norfolk, PE32 1HN
Website: www.adrianflux.co.uk
Contact: Gerry Bucke
MD: David Flux
Chairman: David Flux
Tel: 01553 845999
Email: [email protected]
Main location: Kings Lynn
Additional branches: Three
Staff numbers: 1,200,
personal lines only 1200.
Major specialisms: Non standard motor, household, motorbikes, vans, classic cars, modified cars, performance cars, kit cars, motorhomes, young drivers, with over 60 specialist areas.
Major trading subsidiaries: HIC Insurance, Flux Direct, Bikesure Insurance, Chartwell Insurance, Hadleigh Breakdown and Trinity Lane Insurance, Sterling Insurance.
What we are: The UK’s leading privately owned and independent personal lines specialist.
Vision/background: Founded in 1973, Adrian Flux established the business to offer a motor insurance service to disabled drivers and specialist vehicles. The business has grown to offer cover and schemes in more than 60 various specialist motor and household areas.
A-Plan Group
Des Roches Square, Witney, OX28 4LE
Website: aplan.co.uk
Contact: Carl Shuker
MD: Carl Shuker
Chairman: Max Carruthers
Tel: 01993 893311
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@aplaninsurance
Main locations: Witney and Cheltenham.
Additional branches: 94 branches and centres.
Staff numbers: Total 1,714, personal lines only 1,494.
Major specialisms: Personal lines
Major trading subsidiaries: A-Plan Holdings, Assured Futures and Endsleigh.
Acquisitions in the last two years: Endsleigh
What we are: A multi-channel insurance distributor, addressing a broad demographic group, facilitating the arrangement of policies through a network of branches and centres as well as digitally.
Vision/background: A-Plan has been established for over 50 years and continues to deliver a high quality of service providing added value to clients. Endsleigh has a long heritage in the student market with unique insights and data which will complement the group businesses. For insurers, we deliver properly underwritten and priced business to deliver a good underwriting result.
