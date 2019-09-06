Top 50 2019 - Under £15m

This article was funded by a third party, but the funder had no editorial control.

ICB Group / Finch Insurance Brokers (Verlingue UK) • Kerr Group Insurance • Laurie Ross Insurance • P J Hayman & Company • Ryan’s • Saffron Insurance Services

ICB Group / Finch Insurance Brokers specialise in HNW and classic car insurance

ICB Group / Finch Insurance Brokers (Verlingue UK )

Virginia House, 35–51 Station Road, Egham, Surrey TW20 9LB

St Ann’s House, St Ann’s Place, Manchester M2 7LP

Website: www.icbgroupuk.com / www.finchib.co.uk

Contact: Paul Hollands

CEO/ Group MD: Neil Campling / Mike Latham.

Tel: 01784 608100

Email: [email protected]

Main location: Egham

Additional branches: Redhill, Manchester, Sheffield and London.

Staff numbers: Total 170, personal lines only 16.

Major specialisms: HNW household, motor and classic car.

Major trading subsidiaries: NBJ London Markets

Acquisitions in the last two years: ICB joined Verlingue August 2018.

What we are: A corporate broker targeting specialist sectors and connected private clients.

Vision/background: To be recognised as a prominent independent family owned insurance broker and employee benefits consultancy with a long-term vision in the UK, setting us apart from major competitors by offering the certainty of long term relationships with clients, insurers and people.

Provide a single stop insurance advisory services to mid-market corporate and HNW clients and other clients connected to them.

Kerr Group Insurance specialise in young driver cover

Kerr Group Insurance

16 Church Street, Kilrea, Northern Ireland BT51 5QU

Website: www.kerrgroup.co.uk

Contact: Roland Kerr

MD: R W Kerr

Tel: 028 295 40263

Email: [email protected]

Main location: Kilrea

Additional branches: Eight

Staff numbers: 45

Major specialisms: Young driver, self build, motor home, private motor and household.

What we are: Community based independent broker providing professional advice through nine branches across the province.

Vision/background: Creating real

value to customers and insurers

through our market expertise and professionalism. Our reputation is paramount and innovative products

such as our telematics offering have set the standard for young driver solutions

in Northern Ireland.

Laurie Ross Insurance

7 Buchanan Street, Glasgow G1 3HL

Website: www.laurieross.com

Contact: June Lynch

MD: June Lynch

Tel: 0141 259 0080

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@laurieins

Main location: Glasgow

Additional branches: Six

Staff numbers: Total 39, personal lines only 35.

Major specialisms: Taxi

What we are: Laurie Ross is an independent multi-site high street broker specialising in both personal and commercial lines.

Vision/background: We are community broker with a service and product-led proposition supporting both individuals and businesses with their insurance needs. We will continue to focus on organic growth and will consider acquisitions to increase our presence in Scotland both in the personal and commercial lines space.

P J Hayman & Company

The Old Theatre, Stansted House, Rowlands Castle, Hampshire PO9 6DX

Website: www.pjhayman.com, www.pjhaymanonline.com, www.FreeSpiritTravelinsurance.com, www.TravelPlusInsurance.co.uk, www.TopUpMyCancellationCover.com, www.CancellationPlan.co.uk, www.Adventuresinsurance.co.uk, www.Longstaycover.co.uk

Contact: Andrew Williams

MD: Peter Hayman

Chairman: Crispin Speers

Tel: 02392 419 035

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@pjhayman

Parent company: CSP Holding

Main location: Rowlands Castle

Staff numbers: 37

Major specialisms: Travel insurance

Major trading subsidiaries: Affinity Insurance Services

What we are: Specialist broker in the travel and affinities sector. Lloyd’s coverholder.

Vision/background: Over 25 years’ experience providing mainstream and niche travel products including: any age; medical conditions and disabilities; sports, hazardous activities and occupations; high levels of cover for HNW clients; business; groups; coach and tour operators. Our scheme specialisms also include group PA and travel.

Ryan’s

Crane Hall, London road, Ipswich, Suffolk IP2 0AL

Website: Ryans.co.uk

Contact: Tim Larke

MD: Robin Belsom

Chairman: Tim Ryan

Tel: 01473343434

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@RyanIG

Main location: Ipswich, Suffolk

Staff numbers: Total 57, personal lines only 18.

Major specialisms: High value home and motor, non-standard property, oversea and second homes, beach huts, B&Bs.

What we are: Independent chartered insurance broker that specialises in a number of niche area both regionally and nationally.

Vision/background: To be regarded as the leading regional personal lines broker with a strong focus on developing niche products.

Saffron Insurance Services’ specialisms include thatch insurance

Saffron Insurance Services

22 High Street, Saffron Walden, Essex CB10 1AX

Website: www.saffroninsurance.co.uk

Contact: Keith McGregor

Tel: 01799 522293

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@saffroninsure

Parent company: Ethos Broking

Main location: Saffron Walden

Additional branches: 12

Staff numbers: Total 140, personal lines only 40.

Major specialisms: HNW, non-standard, thatch.

Acquisitions in the last two years: Continuum (Hertford), Grove (Sandy), Farmers (Romford), Bridge (Wisbech).

What we are: A forward thinking regional broker that adapts to the changing market and our client needs.

Vision/background: A passion for great service delivered through deep understanding of our clients and products. Growing steadily and acquisitive for the right opportunities.