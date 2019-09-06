Top 50 2019 - Under £15m
ICB Group / Finch Insurance Brokers (Verlingue UK)
Virginia House, 35–51 Station Road, Egham, Surrey TW20 9LB
St Ann’s House, St Ann’s Place, Manchester M2 7LP
Website: www.icbgroupuk.com / www.finchib.co.uk
Contact: Paul Hollands
CEO/ Group MD: Neil Campling / Mike Latham.
Tel: 01784 608100
Email: [email protected]
Main location: Egham
Additional branches: Redhill, Manchester, Sheffield and London.
Staff numbers: Total 170, personal lines only 16.
Major specialisms: HNW household, motor and classic car.
Major trading subsidiaries: NBJ London Markets
Acquisitions in the last two years: ICB joined Verlingue August 2018.
What we are: A corporate broker targeting specialist sectors and connected private clients.
Vision/background: To be recognised as a prominent independent family owned insurance broker and employee benefits consultancy with a long-term vision in the UK, setting us apart from major competitors by offering the certainty of long term relationships with clients, insurers and people.
Provide a single stop insurance advisory services to mid-market corporate and HNW clients and other clients connected to them.
Kerr Group Insurance
16 Church Street, Kilrea, Northern Ireland BT51 5QU
Website: www.kerrgroup.co.uk
Contact: Roland Kerr
MD: R W Kerr
Tel: 028 295 40263
Email: [email protected]
Main location: Kilrea
Additional branches: Eight
Staff numbers: 45
Major specialisms: Young driver, self build, motor home, private motor and household.
What we are: Community based independent broker providing professional advice through nine branches across the province.
Vision/background: Creating real
value to customers and insurers
through our market expertise and professionalism. Our reputation is paramount and innovative products
such as our telematics offering have set the standard for young driver solutions
in Northern Ireland.
Laurie Ross Insurance
7 Buchanan Street, Glasgow G1 3HL
Website: www.laurieross.com
Contact: June Lynch
MD: June Lynch
Tel: 0141 259 0080
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@laurieins
Main location: Glasgow
Additional branches: Six
Staff numbers: Total 39, personal lines only 35.
Major specialisms: Taxi
What we are: Laurie Ross is an independent multi-site high street broker specialising in both personal and commercial lines.
Vision/background: We are community broker with a service and product-led proposition supporting both individuals and businesses with their insurance needs. We will continue to focus on organic growth and will consider acquisitions to increase our presence in Scotland both in the personal and commercial lines space.
P J Hayman & Company
The Old Theatre, Stansted House, Rowlands Castle, Hampshire PO9 6DX
Website: www.pjhayman.com, www.pjhaymanonline.com, www.FreeSpiritTravelinsurance.com, www.TravelPlusInsurance.co.uk, www.TopUpMyCancellationCover.com, www.CancellationPlan.co.uk, www.Adventuresinsurance.co.uk, www.Longstaycover.co.uk
Contact: Andrew Williams
MD: Peter Hayman
Chairman: Crispin Speers
Tel: 02392 419 035
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@pjhayman
Parent company: CSP Holding
Main location: Rowlands Castle
Staff numbers: 37
Major specialisms: Travel insurance
Major trading subsidiaries: Affinity Insurance Services
What we are: Specialist broker in the travel and affinities sector. Lloyd’s coverholder.
Vision/background: Over 25 years’ experience providing mainstream and niche travel products including: any age; medical conditions and disabilities; sports, hazardous activities and occupations; high levels of cover for HNW clients; business; groups; coach and tour operators. Our scheme specialisms also include group PA and travel.
Ryan’s
Crane Hall, London road, Ipswich, Suffolk IP2 0AL
Website: Ryans.co.uk
Contact: Tim Larke
MD: Robin Belsom
Chairman: Tim Ryan
Tel: 01473343434
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@RyanIG
Main location: Ipswich, Suffolk
Staff numbers: Total 57, personal lines only 18.
Major specialisms: High value home and motor, non-standard property, oversea and second homes, beach huts, B&Bs.
What we are: Independent chartered insurance broker that specialises in a number of niche area both regionally and nationally.
Vision/background: To be regarded as the leading regional personal lines broker with a strong focus on developing niche products.
Saffron Insurance Services
22 High Street, Saffron Walden, Essex CB10 1AX
Website: www.saffroninsurance.co.uk
Contact: Keith McGregor
Tel: 01799 522293
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@saffroninsure
Parent company: Ethos Broking
Main location: Saffron Walden
Additional branches: 12
Staff numbers: Total 140, personal lines only 40.
Major specialisms: HNW, non-standard, thatch.
Acquisitions in the last two years: Continuum (Hertford), Grove (Sandy), Farmers (Romford), Bridge (Wisbech).
What we are: A forward thinking regional broker that adapts to the changing market and our client needs.
Vision/background: A passion for great service delivered through deep understanding of our clients and products. Growing steadily and acquisitive for the right opportunities.
