Broking break: And finally

My hidden talent

Outside of work, I am an England Athletics-qualified throws coach, managing a very successful throws squad covering the disciplines of shot, hammer and discus. I coach athletes aged 10 and above three times a week – the oldest is a young-at-heart 83! The squad competes at both a local and world championship level. It does not matter if you are an absolute beginner or an experienced athlete, the sessions are run for all abilities and age groups. My philosophy is to maximise the potential of each and every athlete regardless of age, background, ethnicity or gender. The 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham is a key long term goal for the team and I’m currently coaching a senior male athlete hammer thrower whose aim is to represent Scotland, which is both an exciting opportunity and a great challenge. I also provide coach education in the form of mentoring and support to new coaches and regularly travel around the country providing both theoretical and practical training in the art of hammer, discus and shot and supporting the next generation of athletes and coaches.

Gary Howe, senior fire protection engineer, Zurich

Why I chose insurance

Having studied economics at university, I knew the importance of insurance not only for individuals but also for the efficient running of the wider economy. I was fascinated by the complexity of valuing something as abstract as risk and all the factors that go into generating a premium. It is intriguing to see how many teams are involved and how many interactions take place before a new product can be released. In the near future, insurance can become even more advanced through the implementation of digital technologies, such as artificial intelligence and autonomous cars. It is a constantly evolving market, where there are always ways we can improve, making it an exciting industry to start your career in.

Alex Kowszun, e-rate analyst at Axa

Pet of the month - Smartie, Cheviot Insured’s office dog

“Smartie is an 8-year-old retired champion greyhound. He was a top canine athlete, but is enjoying his retirement in some style. Smartie is a big softie who loves nothing better than a good snooze in the office. He dislikes anything that wakes him up, including hot weather, thunder claps or small dogs.”

On the spot

▶ My most vivid dream was….

…when I was about six years old after watching the original Jaws movie on TV. I dreamt that while swimming in a pool, I was being chased by the huge shark. To this day, it remains in my top three favourite movies.

▶ I was last told off…

…by my daughter (13) when I said I would act as chaperone at the cinema with her friends.

▶ My favourite podcast is…

…the Five Live rugby podcast with Ugo Monye and Chris Jones.

▶ The strangest place I’ve discussed insurance was…

…in hospital while getting a routine health check-up. The consultant found out I worked in insurance and I arranged for one of our team to call him, give a quote and bind the policy.

▶ My most recent gig was…

…back in June in Slane Castle with my wife, watching the mighty Metallica.

▶ I was last scared when…

…on holiday in County Donegal, I agreed (coerced by the kids) to jump off a pier into the sea.

▶ My favourite nostalgic sweet treat is…

…strawberry bonbons.

Don Brennan, trading director, Hughes Insurance

Charity corner

A Lloyd’s of London worker who lost his seven-month-old baby to blood cancer is fighting to raise funds for kinder treatments.

Nathan Hambrook-Skinner, the corporation’s senior press officer, is attempting to complete the Cuillin Ridge on Scotland’s Isle of Skye to raise money for children’s cancer after losing his son, Toby (right), in 2017. The ridge is the one of the most famous mountaineering expeditions in Britain and there are 14 Munros along the length of the ridge, including the Inaccessible Pinnacle which is recognised as the toughest of all the Scottish Munros. Nathan is hoping to complete the climb in a single day in September.

“Toby was a bright, bubbly and smiley baby boy who was diagnosed with a rare type of leukaemia at just seven weeks old. He was our first baby and we loved him to the moon and back,” said Nathan. “No child should ever have to endure what Toby endured. We want to help find kinder and more effective cures for children’s cancer by funding new research and providing grants to nurses… This is the mission of The Dear Toby Trust.” Read more about the charity and challenge at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/skyeridge4toby