Marsh spent $98m integrating JLT last quarter

The $5.6bn deal completed on 1 April this year as the business flags a flat EMEA performance.

Results for the second quarter of 2019 revealed that Marsh spent $98m (£90m) during the period to integrate the $5.6bn JLT deal.

It is the first time results have shown the impact of JLT on Marsh’s overall numbers.

In addition, the business spent $150m in costs related to the transaction and debt refinancing.

The company also repaid JLT’s $450m revolving credit facility with proceeds from 2019 debt issuances. The remaining $550m of senior notes assumed was refinanced in the quarter using cash on hand and an incremental $300m one year term loan.

The deal, which went through on 1 April this year, has seen a 3% uplift on Marsh’s revenue compared to the same period in 2018. Q2 2019 saw revenues of $2.15bn. This is compared to the same period in 2018, including JLT, which was listed at $2.10bn.

Earlier this year, JLT revenues were revealed to be up.

In June, the business also completed its sale of its aerospace operation to Gallagher.

Growth

According to the results document, most Marsh regions reported revenue growth. However, it noted that growth in EMEA, which includes the UK, was flat.

Dan Glaser, president and CEO, said: “We are pleased with our second quarter results, which include Jardine Lloyd Thompson for the first time. We generated solid growth in underlying revenue and adjusted EPS while welcoming 10,000 new colleagues. In the quarter, consolidated underlying revenue grew 4%, adjusted operating income rose 19% to $894m, adjusted EPS grew 7% to $1.18 and our overall adjusted margin expanded 150 basis points. We are tracking well against our plans and are excited about the long-term growth prospects for our combined firm.

“We delivered solid performance in the first half of 2019, with 4% underlying revenue growth, 9% adjusted EPS growth, and adjusted margin expansion of 160 basis points.”

