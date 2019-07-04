Roundtable: Building value

This article was funded by a third party, but the funder had no editorial control.

Brokers and insurers may not always see eye-to-eye. Our expert panel discuss how to improve those ties.

Attendees Paul Copeland

Broker manager, Markerstudy Richard Dornan

Underwriting and business development director, Premium Choice Anthony Foster

Head of broker management, Markerstudy Mark Hare

Managing director, Bedford Insurance Richard Harrison

Joint managing director, Blink Intermediary Solutions Chris Jolley

Director of trading, Atlantic Group Mike Joseph

CEO, Right Choice Insurance Brokers Matt Munro

CEO, IG04

What can brokers do to maintain their relationships with service providers?

▶ Matt: It’s always been about how we add value. There’s room for brokers in the UK because insurers can be a bit cumbersome, and they’re not necessarily all very innovative.

▶ Chris: Data is key. If you can get your data mining right and look at your customers’ needs and align that with your data, working with your insurers, you’re probably on to a winner.

▶ Mike: The only way a broker adds any value for an insurer is by doing something different. We’re still quite old fashioned. We like to speak to every customer.

How do you select the providers that you work with?

▶ Richard H: At Blink, our distribution strategy is never going to compete with some of the bigger insurer names. We’ve got to have a range of products, which are very much from MGAs, wholesalers and specialists. When we go and see a broker, generally speaking, they haven’t got access to those facilities.

▶ Mark: We believe that we should deal with as many insurers as possible.

If you have close relationships with those insurers and you try and protect them as much as possible as well, then you’re adding value.

Getting the brokers, or the right set of brokers, to fully understand what we do and the products we have is probably the biggest challenge Anthony Foster

Anthony Foster

What does good look like when choosing providers to work with?

▶ Mark: In an ideal world, you want them rated because you do not want any problems, not just for yourself but also for clients.

▶ Chris: You also need to be confident in your own due diligence and background checks. As a broker, it’s key for insurers to understand our individual businesses.

I would agree that it’s definitely speed to market with some insurers, because some are extremely slow in comparison to others.

▶ Mark: The direct market is very quick at putting out new products. As brokers we have to try and keep up with them. It’s good if you can deal with insurers who are fleeter of foot.

Mike Joseph and Richard Dornan

Anthony and Paul, as capacity providers, what do you want to see from the brokers that you work with?

▶ Anthony: We need brokers that have got a 360-degree view of the needs of the insurer. A lot of our relationships are long term. The ones that are troublesome tend to be in and out of the door quite quickly.

It’s probably something that I’ve seen increasingly in the industry that brokers wish capacity providers in general were a little bit more selective about their distribution.

▶ Paul: We feel brokers want to work with us because one of our advantages has always been getting products to market quite quickly.

Within the business, access to senior people and senior underwriters is quite straightforward and easy to achieve.

Matt Munro

How important is data to the broker/provider relationship?

▶ Matt: It is a big differentiator for us. Where it works really well with Markerstudy is that our staff are directing to the underwriters.

We have a relationship with our strategic insurer partners where we actually have day-by-day, week-by-week dialogue. They’re open to taking our data and our analysis and doing something with it.

Will brokers be committing more and more of their budgets to gathering data and having more analytical capability?

▶ Matt: We have data people that work day in, day out. As a medium-sized broker, it’s now cost effective for us to get more of our data into one place.

Even three or four years ago, the spend on that would have been prohibitive. It’s a really important evolution.

▶ Mike: We built our own system about four years ago. It enables us to get all of our data in one place.

It means that you can write reports on the fly. If you’re meeting an insurer and you come up with an idea, we can often have that data done for them before the end of the meeting.

▶ Richard H: Most people here would never see their client. As a result, everybody has to pick out the good and the bad using analytics.

There are still a lot of brokers that see their clients. There isn’t as much of a need to analyse the individuals here, especially when a policyholder may have six or seven different policies in a location.

What do you think are the key things that brokers can do to stand out?

▶ Chris: For brokers to employ underwriters, analytical people and pricing people. That was unheard of many moons ago, certainly in the capacity that it’s done today.

▶ Matt: By brokers doing what would have been these roles traditionally, it does mean that we can get to the end result a lot quicker.

Capacity in personal lines is tough these days. Insurance companies demand more and more from you, and you’ve got to give as much as you can back. If there’s no value, there’s no deal Richard Dornan

Chris Jolley and Richard Harrison

Are there any particular areas where there are data gaps at the moment?

▶ Anthony: One of the biggest challenges for both insurers and distributors is finding unique data. There’s access to so much data at the moment that finding an advantage that is quantifiable and, therefore, rateable is tough.

Is that the attitude of most insurers?

▶ Chris: That’s their attitude, but the ability to deliver differs across insurers.

▶ Matt: That might be why you see the emergence of so many MGAs. They’re going to be able to move much quicker than one of the big composites.

Mark Hare

It is such a dynamic market that waiting six months for a new product or a new price table to be implemented is too late.

Is everyone confident in the ability of MGAs to provide a service when it comes to the crunch? Are you selective about which MGAs you work with?

▶ Richard H: The trouble is that most people have moved to unrated when the subject matter has become quite difficult. At the heavier end of the motor insurance spectrum, people seem to go off-piste, because the major composites and the medium-sized insurers are not willing to take on these mega risks.

▶ Chris: That’s where brokers will go and set up their own MGAs. They actually know this can work, but trying to prove that to an insurer without three, four or five years of statistics is near impossible.

Paul Copeland

Will we see more and more brokers setting up their own MGAs in the coming years?

▶ Matt: We’ll see more and more brokers aligning themselves to capacity.

▶ Mike: It’s driven by customers. If we’re a broker, we have to say: “Why does a customer want to come to us, rather than going direct to an insurer?” We have to offer something different to them.

Does it cause problems for brokers when underwriters move from one insurer to another?

▶ Chris: It can do. If you want to employ a niche underwriting person now, whether you’re an insurer or broker or otherwise, it would be very difficult. There’s a very small talent pool.

▶ Mike: If it’s one of the slower-moving insurers or one of the composites, you can spend a couple of years going through various records and meetings and presentations with your contact there. A new person may not pick it up and you will have to start from the beginning.

Do you think capacity providers are investing enough in their underwriters to provide a good service to brokers and customers?

▶ Matt: There seems to be a lot more focus on the pricing resources versus underwriters. It’s a situation where you’re almost having to educate two sets of resources within an insurer.

▶ Chris: There are also underwriting development managers who are your relationship person and your underwriter. I don’t know if that’s ever worked well for us as a business.

Do company restructures impact on the people you work with in insurers?

▶ Matt: It’s more about them trying to save costs. Inevitably, that means that they have fewer people. You need to make sure that the airtime you do have with them counts.

▶ Chris: It’s also airtime with the right people. You don’t always need a decision maker, but you need someone with the ability to turn a decision around.

▶ Mike: Quite often, you’re just going through the motions with insurers. They send somebody out because they’ve got to send someone to see you every three months. You have the same conversation, and it doesn’t really go anywhere.

In which key areas are you finding more capacity?

▶ Paul: It’s very much property. Most of the more recent MGAs have formed through the expertise in that area.

▶ Richard D: Capacity in personal lines is tough these days. Insurance companies demand more and more from you, and you’ve got to give as much as you can back. If there’s no value, there’s no deal.

What unique selling points do you highlight to capacity providers?

▶ Richard D: For many years, we’ve been validating customers. It’s expensive, but we want to protect them.

What do you want to see when you speak to a broker about different capacity areas?

▶ Paul: I’ve noticed that the average commercial client will be much more interested in the financial security of the insurer than the average personal lines client.

▶ Anthony: Business continuity is essential. It’s the biggest difference. Getting the brokers, or the right set of brokers, to fully understand what we do and the products we have is probably the biggest challenge.

On commercial we tend to avoid the low premium, easily commutable policies that shift and believe inefficient risks are, possibly, more appealing than the heavily traded £350 premium risks.

What would your key takeaways be for the readers of Insurance Age?

▶ Anthony: Depth of relationships comes through as a strong point, regardless of where the expertise sits. That relationship has got to continually be invested in.

As prices become more efficient, there’s going to be an even greater need to maintain a differential.

▶ Mike: Instead of giving away your commission to make you more competitive, spend some money on data so you’re still earning your full commission in a different way.

▶ Mark: Brokers have to be treated just like insurers. There are some insurers that are better at that than others.

▶ Richard H: If I were to say one thing to the general composite market, know your subject a bit better than you currently do. It’s all very easy, just creating a rate. The people sitting behind those rates have got to have experience of writing that class of business.

▶ Richard D: Stay relevant. Try and stay different. Stay niche. Work within the goalposts you’ve set already, but continually measure those goalposts with data.

Anyone can produce volume, but you’ve got to make it profitable. If you don’t make profit, then the market becomes switched off.