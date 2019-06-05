Kevin Nicol leaves GS Group

He first joined the Scottish broker as MD in January 2018.

Kevin Nicol has left Perth-headquartered broker GS Group, according to a document on Companies House.

The filing stated that Nicol’s appointment as a director was terminated on 31 May 2019.

Insurance Age revealed in January 2018 that Nicol had been named as managing director of GS Group.

He took over the role from founder George Stubbs who stepped into the position of chairman. According to GS Group’s website Stubbs has now taken on the MD post again following Nicol’s exit.

Acquisitions

Before joining the broker Nicol had been head of Marsh Scotland. He first started at Marsh in 2004 and has also led the firm’s Glasgow branch.

In an interview with Insurance Age in May, Nicol said GS Group was getting ready to make acquisitions and had just started discussions with a few brokers.

He also stated that the broker was looking to expand in a number of areas, including after the event insurance and vehicle warranty.

GS Group declined to comment. Kevin Nicol could not be reached for comment.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.