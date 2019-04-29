News analysis: As the cyber row hots up, who will be on the right side of history?

Martin Friel cuts through the noise to get to the truth about cyber.

“It’s clickbait and damaging for the industry,” says one broker who wishes to remain anonymous.

They are referring to the claims made by insurance governance expert Mactavish on the quality of the UK cyber market, which have received significant exposure in the press. Specifically, Mactavish’s report focuses on eight coverage flaws it says are prevalent across the cyber market.

The industry has responded with a mixture of bafflement and denial with many claiming that the flaws Mactavish identifies are only to be found in either marginal or old policies. Some have even suggested that Mactavish is creating baseless controversy to drum up business from worried clients.

Debate rages

The whole debate has assumed the air of a playground spat being fought out in the open for everyone to see. Which is pretty undignified but judging by the response from the market, there is no denying that Mactavish has hit a nerve.

And to try to understand what that nerve is, we need to look at that spat in a bit more detail. One of the key criticisms of the report is that, although Mactavish has identified valid concerns, they are conflating marginal deficiencies with an entire market.

In a letter to Bruce Hepburn, CEO of Mactavish, Huw Evans, director general of the Association of British Insurers (ABI), says he does not recognise “your description of ‘flaws’ in cyber policies” and that there are no, “systemic or widespread issues across the market”.

He goes on to say that while there “are a small minority of policies that have some of the more basic coverage aspects you imply”, in practice they are “always sold with an extension or endorsement which increases the baseline coverage significantly”.

But Rob Smart, technical director at Mactavish, argues that the policies they studied were a mixture of standalone and bolt-on and all came from “top tier” insurers.

There is a handful of very valid and important points in the report. But whether it is marketing spin, or people getting excited thinking they are on to something, those good messages have been lost amongst the wider hype Edward Lewis

“It’s an odd defence,” he says. “The point is that this is a product that is being sold without understanding of the limitations.

“We are not saying that every policy we looked at suffers from all of these flaws. We are saying that a significant proportion of medium and large companies have had issues in several of these areas.”

And for some, it is important that these problems have been brought out into the open. The issue they have is with the way Mactavish has gone about it.

How brokers have responded to the Mactavish cyber report “Tarring all the solutions in the marketplace with the same brush or labelling all cyber cover as flawed is both inaccurate and highly misleading. The many intricacies surrounding cyber insurance policies require clients to appoint specialist brokers who understand the realities of cyber risk and are therefore able to disclose to clients the limitations of their policies, and to request subsequent amendments.” Jack Lyons, partner and head of broking cyber at JLT Specialty “[This is a] broad sweeping generalisation and a summary that is not representative of the entire market. Particularly brokers who have been working for some time in this area.” Christopher Lennon, regional director, Stackhouse Poland (via LinkedIn) “I would urge a review of your [Bruce Hepburn] article especially many of the sweeping statements made, which feel nothing more than attempts to grab headlines at the detriment of a market that has come a long way and was quite rightly starting to build some confidence.” Mark Brannon, commercial director, Towergate Insurance Brokers (via LinkedIn) “The Mactavish report may in the end be seen as a turning point for the cyber market because it serves to highlight the lack of public awareness and perhaps confusion over what the insurance industry is offering.” Ashwin Mistry, executive chairman, Brokerbility

Spin and hype

“There is a handful of very valid and important points in the report. But whether it is marketing spin, or people getting excited thinking they are on to something, those good messages have been lost amongst the wider hype,” says Edward Lewis, partner at law firm Weightmans.

He says that Mactavish raises some good points about how cyber is currently positioned with an over emphasis on security and an under emphasis on culture and risk appetite: “Ultimately having cyber insurance won’t improve your security; rather it is a means to mitigate your risks and collateral financial exposure.”

But where he diverges from Mactavish is in the way its report presents the eight flaws. Lewis argues that Mactavish has diluted the argument by presenting the flaws as absolutes “when in fact conditions defining what insurers will pay for are typical of any policy”.

He works his way through the eight flaws pointing out “factually incorrect” and “fundamentally flawed” statements arguing that many cyber policies do provide cover for the eventualities that Mactavish highlights.

“These are intended to spook people, but you need to understand what you are buying and why. They are not flaws but areas where businesses need to pay attention. Ultimately, make sure you check the wording of the policy you are intending to buy and that it meets your needs.”

And this is where we start to get to the crux of the issue with cyber – do buyers, in what is a complex and highly dynamic risk environment, know what they are buying and why?

It depends, according to Oliver Brew, head of client services at CyberCube, a cyber analytics firm. He draws a clear distinction between the affirmative cyber market where standalone cyber policies are sold by cyber experts and the endorsement market where cyber cover is sold as an add-on to a business owners’ or commercial combined policy, usually offered by generalist providers.

He believes that the cover provided by the standard add-on policy has less technical underwriting behind it, less coverage and a lower premium. And, as such, companies need to be aware of what they are buying.

We are not criticising the product and throwing stones. It’s a great product with a great need and the knowledge and expertise in the market will develop… it’s the sales mechanism which is giving rise to these issues Rob Smart

Selling cyber

Which is where the broker traditionally comes in, but Mactavish claims there are individuals and companies selling policies they don’t understand.

Although he doesn’t express it in such strong terms, Brew does make the point that “in the UK broker market, there is an education and an experience gap” when it comes to selling cyber insurance but he believes that gap will close in time.

But for Smart, the real issue is in how these cyber products are being sold. “We are not criticising the product and throwing stones. It’s a great product with a great need and the knowledge and expertise in the market will develop,” he says.

“It’s the sales mechanism which is giving rise to these issues,” he argues.

But where do we go from here? One side says there is a problem and the other largely denies its existence.

A look at what Mactavish has done in the past should give the cyber market cause for pause. In 2011, they produced The Mactavish Protocols report which called for wholesale reform to the way corporate risk was placed.

The evidence presented in that report heavily influenced the passing of the Insurance Act 2015 with David Hertzell, the Law Commissioner behind the Act confirming that it “allowed the Commission to proceed” with implementation of the Act as “the case both for reform and for individual recommendations could be firmly supported”. Hertzell is now chairman of Mactavish’s Insurance Disputes Resolution Practice.

“We are serious lobbyists. We see what is wrong, we expose it, we change it and we sell services to enable that change. The whole approach only works if we are right and have the evidence to support it,” says Hepburn.

So where is that evidence? The Association of British Insurers (ABI) declined to provide comment for this article, arguing that until Mactavish makes their research available to them there was little they could comment on.

Second report

Hepburn says the evidence exists and that Mactavish will release a second report later in May which will “be the equivalent of our 2011 report” in terms of market impact and he is confident the evidence they present will start driving real change.

“The journey we are on is a very serious one, like in 2011. The motivation is to change placement practice in the industry.”

Of course, we will have to wait to see if Mactavish’s bark is worse than its bite or whether it can produce the evidence to back up their claims, but when they released their 2011 report they took a lot of flak from parts of the industry and some –particularly Lloyd’s which opposed the Enterprise Bill – ultimately found themselves on the wrong side of history.

There is no denying that Mactavish has a track record of discovering market issues, highlighting them and then following through with change, which must (or should) make the market stop and question whether we are at the early stages of history repeating itself.