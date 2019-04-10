Swinton performing better than expected for Ardonagh

The Ardonagh Group results showed that the personal lines broker contributed £146.3m in pro forma income.

Swinton, which was bought by Ardonagh Group in a £165m deal last year, helped the group increase its pro forma income to £670.0m for the full year 2018.

According to the investor report it made an income of £146.3m with adjusted Ebitda of £32.4m (total pro forma Ebitda was £146.1m).

2018 is the first full year figures for the group but the numbers suggested that in 2017 Swinton could have achieved an income of £173.7m with a lower Ebitda of £20.8m.

CEO David Ross noted on a call with journalists that Swinton is performing as well as the business hoped, or “dare I say it, a little bit better”.

Digital

Prior to the deal Swinton had spoken about its aims to go digital but was yet to sell all of its products online. An Ardonagh spokesperson explained that Swinton, which has been rolled into the Autonet unit run by Ian Donaldson, had benefited from the broker’s digital expertise and would see all products available to quote-and-buy online by the end of Q2 this year.

The investor report also showed the broking segment of Ardonagh, which includes Towergate and Autonet, saw a reported income of £295.0m (2017: £295.1m). Ebitda improved 42.4% to £82.0m (2017: £56.7m).

M&A

On the call Ross also commented about potential M&A indicating that the business is happy with its current component parts and would only consider firms with the right cultural fit.

In October last year the business launched a $225m [£175.8m] debt round to pay for buying Swinton as well as “general corporate purposes including acquisitions”.

And in April last year Ross revealed the company was looking at potential deals valued at up to £500m.

However the focus is now firmly on delivery and execution.

IPO

On the call Ross also nixed immediate plans to take Ardonagh public noting the that it could be seen as a “failure” to do so and highlighting the importance of independent brokers to the UK market.

It had previously been reported that the holding company for Ardonagh could be large enough to IPO in 2018.

Finally, the business addressed the staff poaching trial which has seen Ardonagh up against Arthur J Gallagher in court.

The trial is ongoing but a spokesperson commented: “Our shareholders are fully behind our defence, although as disappointed as we are that we ended up in litigation.

“We cant comment any further on the ongoing case.”

