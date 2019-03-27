David Ross denies "implausible" allegation he tried to hire Matson

Gallagher-owned Alesco is pursuing legal action against an Ardonagh group company, Bishopsgate, in relation to the hiring of four former Alesco employees as Gallagher vs. Ardonagh trial continues.

Gavin Mansfield QC, the lawyer for Alesco, began his cross-examination of Ross yesterday.

The Bishopsgate business plan

Mansfield resumed his cross-examination of Ross this morning with a line of questioning concerning a business plan provided to Bishopsgate by Nawaf Hasan, which allegedly contained confidential information.

Asked if he had read a copy of the plan, which has been referred to in this case as the Bishopsgate business plan, Ross said replied: “I still haven’t.”

When it was put to him that he had no reason to refuse a business plan from Hasan as a significant prospective hire, Ross said: “I was being very cautious and didn’t want any paperwork coming into our office.”

Asked whether this was because he was worried about it containing confidential information, Ross said: “No, because I didn’t need it,” explaining that he felt he didn’t need a business plan from Hasan to know he would be a good hire for Ardonagh.

“I played a part in recruiting Nawaf and he sat very close to my office and he was a very good producer,” said Ross, referring to his stint at CEO of international operations at Gallagher.

Mansfield put it to Ross that Hasan has admitted that he was in breach of contract by giving the business plan to Arabella Cooke, a recruitment consultant who gave it to Bishopsgate.

“I was not aware that was Mr Hasan’s position,” said Ross. He went on to say: “I didn’t want anything to do with it from the moment I heard about it.”

Mansfield went on to detail a log of Hasan’s phone calls which showed a number of calls to Ross.

He put it to Ross that these calls had been for the purpose of alerting Ross to the presence of the business plan in Bishopgate’s office, pointing out that it was in the hands of Ardonagh’s solicitors from 8 September, to which Ross said: “No, definitely not.”

“He wanted you to know we were onto him,” Mansfield continued. Ross denied this.

Mansfield also asked Ross whether he had been discussing the plan with Hasan in the month leading up to him signing a contract in February, to which Ross responded that he had not. “Our legal team told me they weren’t concerned about the contents,” he offered by way of explanation.

Questioning then moved to a draft extension of Hasan’s legal costs indemnity, which would cover him for costs incurred while in employment or on garden leave.

“Until three minutes ago, I wasn’t aware of it,” said Ross.

Asked why numbers matching the business plan provided by Hasan also appeared in a plan presented to the Ardonagh remuneration committee meeting on 9 May 2017, Ross said they were “just random numbers”.

Mansfield closed the line of questioning concerning the business plan by asking about a structure chart within it naming Hasan and Maginn. “He [Hasan] wanted to bring a team comprising him and Mr Maginn. He told you from the start.”

“No, definitely not,” said Ross.

Mansfield put it to him too that Hasan had discussed bringing Peter Burton and James Brewins.

Ross dismissed this too, saying: “When I left Gallagher, Nawaf Hasan was in the Gallagher office and Pete Burton was at Alesco in a different building and a different legal entity.”

Simon Matson

Mansfield’s questioning then turned to a meeting between Ross and Simon Matson that took place at Ross’ house on Saturday 3 June 2017, pointing out that Ross would meet Hasan and Brewins the following week on 5 and 8 June respectively. Brewins resigned from Alesco on 9 June.

Asked for the reason of the meeting, Ross denied that he had invited Matson and said: “I believe his son wanted him to pick him up from my house.”

The court heard messages exchanged between Ross and Matson read out, in which Ross is quoted as having said: “Like to come over. Would be nice to see you” and “Bring your trunks if you want a swim.”

Later the same morning, Ross sent an email to senior figures at Towergate and its private equity backers regarding a £800m bond re-financing they were undertaking at the time, in which he is quoted as having said regarding a call: “Can’t do two ‘til four as I’ll have the head of Alesco in my house so that doesn’t work.”

Mansfield put it to Ross that he said this in this way because a number of the recipients would know Ardonagh was on the verge of recruiting from Alesco. Ross agreed that two of them did.

“You were amused by the fact that Matson was coming over,” Mansfield said.

“No, I was uncomfortable,” Ross said. “I was happy to see him but the timing was terrible. It was arranged by two teenagers.”

Mansfield also put it to Ross that he wanted to “put in his [Matson’s] mind” the idea of leaving Gallagher for Ardonagh as well.

Ross denied this, saying: “I’m well aware of Simon Matson’s contract. It would take an astonishing sum of money to get Simon Matson out of Gallagher. That’s completely implausible.”

He also stated: ”I have made it very clear in my witness statement, Simon Matson is unemployable in the market by anyone other than Gallagher.”

Dinner

It also emerged that following meeting on the 3 June, Ross and Matson had intended to meet again for dinner at some point in the subsequent weeks. Ross said he had pursued this as he wanted to rekindle their friendship and also lay the groundwork for an “equitable arrangement” with regard to hiring staff from Alesco.

Explaining what he meant by this the judge, Ross said that the London insurance market had a “migratory workforce” with companies containing “teams which are like companies in their own right” and that moves between companies are frequent and don’t commonly lead to litigation.

Asked as to whether he had reached out to Matson when he became aware of the Bishopsgate business plan, Ross explained that Matson had already refused to meet him: “That he refused to have dinner with me was a sign he wasn’t interested in talking to me. I would have liked to have talked to him.

He continued: “I wasn’t remotely comfortable about it. Simon was a good friend of mine. I thought he’d be bigger than the loss of a few people but that hasn’t turned out to be the case.”

Missing SIM cards

Another of Mansfield’s lines of questioning concerned phone numbers used by Ross during 2017, of which he alleged there were four, some of which were in use concurrently. Ross agreed that though he only had two handsets, he had more than two numbers.

Asked why data from a number which appears in call logs from the phones of Peter Burton and Nawaf Hasan had not been disclosed, Ross explained that he had changed his number in the second half of 2017 when his contract expired for the reason of changing it to a “more memorable number.”

In additional to these two numbers – which Ross identified as his personal phone numbers – Mansfield asked about two others, which Ross identified as a work number and that of a pay-as-you-go SIM card he purchased for the purpose of arranging meetings with Tom Payne and John Thompson.

Payne and Thompson also had ties to Gallagher, though they were not employed by Alesco or in the energy field. Ross denied that he had met with them to destabilise Gallagher, and said he had been reluctant to take both meetings.

The pay-as-you-go SIM card was also not disclosed. Asked by Mansfield what had happened to this SIM card and the one which appears in the Hasan and Burton call logs, Ross said: “I have literally no idea. I don’t keep SIM cards.”

Arsenal

The cross-examination was followed by a re-examination by his defence lawyer. The questions centred on reiterating how Ross took steps to ensure recruitment approaches were to individuals, rather than teams; and from different recruiters, “to try to land a successful outcome as cleanly as possible”.

Answering a question on how Ross had anticipated that Gallagher would litigate anyway, even though the hires were lawful, he said: “I think it is just known that it is part of their commercial arsenal.

“They use litigation and they deploy a lot of lawyers for anybody who is leaving . They didn’t used to be like that but that is certainly something they have become in recent years.”

The trial continues.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.