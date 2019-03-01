Editor's letter: March 2019

With Brexit day on the horizon, brokers are planning and preparing

The world of insurance was invoked in the latest (at the time of going to press) PM’s Question Time with Theresa May uttering the word ‘simples’ in an attempt to disparage her opponents.

I imagine we all collectively cringed when she resorted to using the catchphrase of an imaginary meerkat which is used to promote a price comparison website to shore up her argument at a time of national crises.

Despite the differences between the remainers and the Brexiters I think we can all agree that nothing for the UK or UK insurance is going to be ‘simples’ again…

Perhaps it was a small reflection of the strange days Brits are currently living through as the UK approaches the Brexit day of 29 March with no idea of what shape our EU exit will take as mendacious MPs put their own careers and parties ahead of the country’s good health.

Even amid the uncertainty and the arguing everyone has to keep moving forward – as a certain former PM once advised, “if you’re going through hell, keep going!”

And that is exactly what the broker market is doing. Ida Axling’s news analysis explores some of the ways our colleagues are reacting to the volatile political environment ahead of Brexit.

We were reluctant to do a piece of detailed work on Brexit due to the extremely fluid situation. As Ageas’s Andy Watson points out in the piece, hopefully all the best laid damage mitigation plans of insurers and brokers won’t be needed. But who knows?

