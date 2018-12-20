Insurance Age

Video: A broking minute with Toby Clegg

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

The CEO of Clegg Gifford tackles our quick-fire quiz.

Find out who Toby Clegg would cast in the movie of his life and what his primary school teacher would have said about him.

And don’t miss the full Broking Success article on Clegg Gifford from the December edition of Insurance Age.

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

More on Broker

POLL: CONSOLIDATION

Most read

  1. GRP’s purchase prices revealed
  2. Abbey owners Prestige buy Autoline
  3. Ex-Towergate and Aviva boss Mark Hodges joins ReAssure for IPO
  4. In Person: Head of Marsh Networks David Hopwood
  5. Integro ready to buy again in the UK after US sale
  6. Bluefin fine – 32 FCA staff directly involved in investigation
  7. GRP pondering two more regional hubs

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: