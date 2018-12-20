Video: A broking minute with Toby Clegg
The CEO of Clegg Gifford tackles our quick-fire quiz.
Find out who Toby Clegg would cast in the movie of his life and what his primary school teacher would have said about him.
And don’t miss the full Broking Success article on Clegg Gifford from the December edition of Insurance Age.
