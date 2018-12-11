Pavey brand to be kept following Gallagher buy

Michael Rea said the brand would remain for the foreseeable future as he discusses Gallagher’s last deal of 2018.

The Pavey Group name will remain with the south west broker following its acquisition by Gallagher this week.

Gallagher’s CEO UK of retail, Michael Rea said: “Pavey will be kept for the foreseeable future. It has resonance in the West Country but we will attach it to Gallagher.”

Rea said the deal fitted well with Gallagher in terms of business lines and culture.

“We look for people who look like us,” he remarked.

Agricultural market

The move offers Gallagher a greater scale in the agricultural market.

He added: “They also have an interesting holiday home scheme. We already have significant presence through Intersure. It is a very profitable sector.”

Rea insisted that there were no plans to cut-back on staff or office numbers following the deal going through.

“We want to grow the business and the size of the team.”

The Pavey Group buy is the last deal for Gallagher before the end of the year but Rea said the pipeline for 2019 was “pretty good”.

He commented: “We continue to buy good quality businesses and have even had brokers coming to us to initiate conversations.”

Rea concluded: “In terms of 2019 it will be very much more of the same and building on the success of 2018.”



