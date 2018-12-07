Oak enhances household product to include cyber

The policy now covers losses from fraud, telephone hacking and ransom.

Zurich-owned Oak Underwriting has updated its household product to include more cyber cover as standard.

The insurer explained that cyber crime and cyber legal defence protection had been added to the existing cyber assistance cover.

The policy now protects against losses from fraud, telephone hacking and ransom resulting from a cyber attack.

Oak added that in addition it would pay costs and expenses to defend legal rights arising from a claim as a result of a data privacy breach, virus transmission, defamation and disparagement or a compensation award.

Protection

The insurance was designed in association with Das who had commissioned cyber-specific research.



Of the 250 brokers surveyed, 58% said the cyber insurance market would grow in the next two years.



Mark Peters, head of Oak Underwriting, commented: “Cyber security is becoming increasingly important to us all in the digital age. Yet, whilst the need for cyber protection is growing, many people don’t realise they need it until it’s too late.



“These enhancements further strengthen the cyber cover available to our customers and will help to protect them from a full range of risks they face in the digital world.”



For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.