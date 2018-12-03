PIB reveals new structure with Lorica

Consolidator bought the business in March.

PIB Group has combined PIB Insurance Brokers and Lorica Insurance Brokers in a move that sees Stefan Puttnam become managing director for both units.

He will report to Nigel Salisbury, CEO of PIB Group’s specialty division which also includes Cooke & Mason, DE Ford, Channel Insurance, Wilby, Franklands and PIB Risk Management.

Puttnam was previously joint CEO of Lorica along with Carlo Marelli when the broker was bought by PIB this March.

He will have responsibility for 15 branches and over 200 employees across the UK controlling £100m in gross written premium.

Marelli is also staying with the business to head up group property, its largest income stream.

Jobs

The two businesses will continue to trade under their established separate brands.

PIB confirmed that while some branches have been brought together into one office since the takeover, such as in London, there were no job losses as part of the latest development.

In Preston, PIB moved into Lorica’s office earlier this year and will now all trade as Lorica.

PIB’s Maidenhead office will be merged into Lorica’s Reading office in a month and that will all become PIB. And PIB Insurance Brokers are leaving a serviced office in Birmingham with all staff moving to work with Lorica in Edgbaston.

According to the firm, combining the talent and resources of PIB Insurance Brokers and Lorica into one entity will benefit clients.

PIB Insurance Broker’s specialisms include professional indemnity, trade credit, property and construction whereas Lorica has targeted property, casualty, motor fleet, professional lines and technology.

Clients

Salisbury commented: “We have focused on drawing together our businesses into a more coherent and increasingly collaborative team.”

Adding: “When Lorica came on board there was an obvious opportunity to collaborate and bring the specialisms together with PIB Insurance Brokers.

“Clients will benefit and enjoy access to an even wider breadth of products and services across the two businesses, with excellent service at the core.”

Puttnam noted: “Our clients should experience minimal disruption and relationships remain with their day-to-day contacts.

“However, the breadth of offering is now much more accessible through our new entity and combined resources.”

He listed for Insurance Age that one example was the London office.

“We have the ability now to do everything from high net worth, to right to light, to property, to general commercial business.

“There is a broader range of knowledge in our main hubs now.”

And concluded that the takeover by PIB had been a “great, fast-paced and trouble free, positive experience”.

