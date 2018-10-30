The Headline Makers - November 2018

The hottest stories on www.insuranceage.co.uk, the month in numbers and quotes from the biggest news stories of the month

The top 5 most read

Dual pricing – the “crack cocaine” of insurance

“Dual pricing is like crack cocaine. Once you get into it and use it then it’s almost impossible to wean yourself off. Every single player in the market is hooked on crack cocaine,” said Ian Hughes, chief executive of Consumer Intelligence. www.insuranceage.co.uk/3633136

PIB’s purchase prices revealed

PIB Group delivered Ebitdae of £4m for the year ended 31 December 2017, according to a filing at Companies House. The profitable figure reversed the £2.5m loss of 2016. www.insuranceage.co.uk/3625781

Aviva CEO Mark Wilson on gardening leave ahead of April 2019 departure

Sir Adrian Montague, currently non-executive chairman of Aviva, has taken on executive responsibilities. The search for Wilson’s successor has begun. www.insuranceage.co.uk/3635261

RSA not scared to “walk away” from business - Stephen Hester

RSA boss Stephen Hester said the insurer’s UK and London market business is a “substantial headache” as the provider surprised the market by posting a £70m underwriting loss for the third quarter of 2018. www.insuranceage.co.uk/3623876

Brokers question RSA’s future after losses

Brokers have questioned the future for RSA and speculated that it could be up for sale after its shock underwriting loss. The company said it would take action on pricing and portfolio reshaping. www.insuranceage.co.uk/3627686

Tech highlights

October saw businesses in the InsurTech space banding together. Of the various stories covered by Insurance Age, the injection of a “nine figure sum” by Google into Applied Net, certainly got brokers interested.

Speaking at Applied Net 2018 in Nashville, USA, an event attended by Insurance Age, CEO Reid French, insisted that the investment would not see Applied sharing customer or broker data with Google. As part of the deal Applied is planning to invest at least $60m in research and development in 2019. (www.insuranceage.co.uk/3648306)

Fraser Edmond

Meanwhile, InsurTech start-up Broker Insights partnered with Zurich, Axa, Ecclesiastical and QBE. Broker Insights was launched this January by chief executive officer Fraser Edmond who was previously broker distribution director at Aviva. The four insurers will now have access to the data platform which combines technology and regional broker customer data to give insight into the UK commercial broker market.

Edmond commented: “Our insurer partners have strong digital agendas and an ambition to support the regional broker market.

“We are helping them grow and optimise their UK footprint whilst levelling the playing field for regional brokers as new relationships are created and existing ones strengthened.” (www.insuranceage.co.uk/3649746)

To get involved contact news editor [email protected]

Soundbites

“We don’t compete with the consolidators, because their focus is very different to ours. People ask ‘how big is your war chest, Rob?’ and I always say that’s the wrong question. My problem isn’t around availability of capital – we’re certainly very well supported.”

Tasker Insurance Group CEO Robert Organ discusses acquisition plans for the business

www.insuranceage.co.uk/3646206

“Brokers use data in their service, and whilst their professional indemnity policies may provide some liability cover, it is the first-party losses which tend to be much more serious – and these are not covered by a PI policy.”

Neil Hare-Brown, chief executive officer of Storm Guidance warns that many popular cyber policies used by brokers are not up to scratch

www.insuranceage.co.uk/3639671

“This means that the much-delayed Bill, at the third attempt, is now on track to become law in 2020. This news should be greeted by drivers as a victory for common sense and put an end to the insidious cold-call claims industry.”

Janet Connor, the AA’s director of insurance welcomed the passing of the Civil Liability Bill through the House of Commons

www.insuranceage.co.uk/3662501