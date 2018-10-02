Finch and ICB mull rebrand options and confirm merging date

Verlingue bought ICB at the start of August.

Finch Insurance Brokers and ICB Group have targeted 31 December 2019 as the date the two businesses will become a single entity.

As revealed by Insurance Age, ICB was bought by Finch’s owners Verlingue at the start of August. The French company had bought Finch in 2007.

Mike Latham, managing director of Finch told Insurance Age: “We are running two individual businesses that are completely separate. We are ensuring that we don’t take our eye off the ball.”

On the topic of the brand he added: “Neil [Campling, CEO of ICB] and I are both of the mind that it won’t be Finch or ICB.

“It will be a new identity and we are going to take our time to pick the name.

“We have not ruled out Verlingue at this stage.”

Structure

Campling explained that currently the two leaders were planning the best structure to bring the two businesses together and described the collaboration as “fantastic” with “a great spirit of cooperation”.

“The shareholders are the owners and you can take a common sense, long term approach,” he said.

While Latham added: “Neil and I have invested a large amount of time with each other and our businesses to understand what we have and the opportunities. We want to preserve the great parts of both businesses and enhance the overall.”

Integration

By the target date the new structure will come with all functions being integrated, the business is planning on moving everything to Acturis which ICB already uses.

However, they both admitted that the question of which network to be part of was still to be addressed.

Finch is a member of Una while ICB is in Brokerbility. Accordingly Latham will meet with Brokerbility and Campling with Una before a decision is made.

Skills

The two men will lead the combined unit in tandem.

“If you have complementary skill sets and you get on and truly work in partnership then I don’t really see it as an issue,” Latham maintained.

With Campling predicting that the firm is “only going to get bigger” and will be “a great business to work for”.

He continued: “The culture is very similar and we need to make sure that we maintain the same kind in the business.

“We have to be open minded and not dogmatic that ‘that’s the way we do it and we always have to do it’. Being innovative and flexible is key to success.”

Organic growth

Looking to the future the two leaders stressed that the priority was to bring the two businesses together and deliver organic growth.

“Another acquisition hasn’t been ruled out but it would have to be the right company in the right area with the right people,” Latham concluded.

“We are open minded but it is not a priority. It would be more likely to be something significant rather than something bolted-on.”

The full interview with Mike Latham and Neil Campling will be published in the October edition of Insurance Age.

