Ardonagh silent on partial sale of Direct Group to Davies report

All parties decline to comment.

Ardonagh, Direct Group and Davies Group have all declined to comment on the news of sales talks, revealed by Insurance Insider.

According to the report Ardonagh is in advanced discussions about selling the claims side of Direct Group to Davies Group.

Ardonagh bought Direct Group, then known as Ryan Direct Group, in April last year.

At the time of the deal the Doncaster-headquartered business was a provider of insurance distribution and of claims handling services.

A spokesperson for Ardonagh said the company declined to comment on “market rumour and speculation”.

Davies Group’s core services include claims, insurance services, complaints handling as well as compliance and regulatory support employing 1,250 people across the UK, Ireland and Bermuda.

Both Direct Group and Davies Group also declined to comment when approached by Insurance Age.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.