Broking success: Gordon Hazelton and Jake Mountford of Hazelton Mountford

In just 10 years, Hazelton Mountford has grown from scratch to become the biggest independent in Worcester. Directors Gordon Hazelton and Jake Mountford tell Insurance Age how

▶ What’s the history of Hazelton Mountford?

Gordon: We set up from scratch in 2008 and on 1 July celebrated our tenth anniversary. When we started it was just me and one assistant and a few months afterwards Jake joined us.

A bit later Simeon Chapman also came on board. I own 51% of the business, Jake 30% and Simeon 12%. My wife has some too.

The business is split into three companies from this office. We’ve got the general commercial broker which is the majority of the business, a small IFA arm, and a separate tenant referencing company for letting agents. We’re also planning to launch something in the Isle of Man.

Jake: We’ve grown from two staff originally to 30 across the group and the general insurance focused part of the business has about 20 staff.

▶ Where were you before?

Gordon: We both worked for Clarke Roxburgh, which was bought by Jelf.

Jake: Gordon left before I did to set up on his own. I stuck it out for a few months more. Then I met up with him because I wanted some advice about setting up my own business but the outcome of that meeting was us working together.

There was a lot of personal sacrifice at the start. Gordon didn’t take a salary for 18 months. We could then put the income back into the business.

▶ What is your philosophy as a business?

Jake: Reinvesting back into the business is still our philosophy. Fifty percent of profit goes back into the business.

Gordon: We have a very people-focused strategy. The main thing is about culture and values and they drive our specialisms. We have always felt the knowledge about specialisms comes from our people. We look to build the right team and then build our focus from their knowledge. They come about from the expertise of our people.

▶ What specialisms have arisen from this?

Jake: This has led us to focus on general local corporate commercial, property and haulage and we do some multinational business in the Isle of Man. We also have a specialism in equine. That was because one of our colleagues is passionate about racing and wanted to do it. We also have schemes such as property owners and tenants’ contents.

▶ Who are your customers?

Jake: It is general commercial, local haulage firms and national property companies.

Gordon: But the focus for our brand is local.

▶ How do you attract and retain staff?

Gordon: It can be hard to find staff here so we employ a ‘grow your own’ strategy. We also offer a career plan. Our salaries are also higher because we want to keep the best people. We’re also Chartered and our staff get to do the exams as part of that.

▶ What are your plans in the Isle of Man?

Gordon: We have set something up to support our customers there. It will be a separate office for local business.

Jake: It isn’t a tax dodge [laughs]. We just do a lot of business over there and wanted to develop that side of the business.

Gordon: About 10% of our business comes from over there. We had contacts there who found that there wasn’t the broking expertise that they wanted and it was an opportunity to develop locally on the island.

▶ Do you want to grow the business by acquiring?

Jake: We haven’t done an acquisition yet but we’d like to.

Gordon: We would be looking at independent commercial brokers with a premium income of around £3m. We’re working with an insurer who I won’t name to help us source a broker.

Jake: We’d be looking in Herefordshire, Gloucestershire and Warwickshire. We’d want to keep it local. We want to dominate in this area.

▶ What insurers do you work with?

Gordon: We are part of Aviva’s 110 Club and also work with Allianz, RSA, Axa and NIG. We also work with Lloyd’s and are part of Cobra Network.

▶ What about unrated markets?

Gordon: We do our best not to use them. We probably have about two policies with unrated insurers and when we have used them we are very careful about how we explain it to the client. It is clear it is a big issue for the FCA and using unrated markets could expose us as a broker.

Jake: Sometimes there is no choice but there are occasions when we’d turn down business.

▶ How helpful is being part of the network?

Gordon: It is about relationships really. They helped us to set up and we want to keep that link going. It isn’t so much about commercial value. It’s about having relationships with Lloyd’s and also Steve Burrows [Cobra CEO]. We want to be loyal.

Jake: The network is also looking to help us develop our wholesale proposition.

Gordon: It is something that is bubbling under at the moment but we haven’t travelled a long way down that route yet.

Jake: Cobra is promoting our specialisms to the rest of the network but it hasn’t really gone anywhere yet.

▶ How do you market the business?

Gordon: We have just employed a PR company to raise our profile. We’re the biggest independent in Worcester and want to shout about it.

Jake: We’ve had our own marketing team for a long time. As part of this we sponsor races at Worcester Racecourse. We do stuff on the web and social media and have a presence on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Gordon: Having an in-house team helps them to focus.

▶ How do you cope with the level of regulation in the market?

Gordon: We have got a lot now with IDD stuff coming through. Cobra give us help and Simeon has a compliance background.

Jake: We just want to understand what the regulator says. It all takes up time but it is something you have to do.

▶ What do you think of consolidation and have you ever been approached?

Gordon: We feel being a regional independent is best for clients. We understand some smaller brokers have to think about succession and retirement but we are still young – Jake is 41 and I am 52 – and there is plenty of life left in us.

Jake: Business is not just about size and leveraging big commissions. We’ve had consolidator approaches but just ‘are you looking to sell?’ spam emails really.

Gordon: I just delete the emails.

▶ Are you Biba members?

Jake: We’ve been members from the early days. However, we find most of their regional stuff seems to focus in Birmingham and we’re not really on that part of the map.

▶ Where do you want the business to be in five years?

Gordon: At the moment we are at about £7m GWP and we want to get to £15m. We see a space for a strong regional independent broker and we want to be that company. We’d like to do about three acquisition deals if we can find the right size and type of businesses.