Ghost brokers in dock after Esure and Police uncover racket

The fraudsters involved in the “elaborate” scam, which targeted minicab drivers, got suspended sentences and community service.

A team of East London-based fraudsters who set up a ghost broking operation targeting minicab drivers have collectively been sentenced to 57 months suspended following being convicted of conspiracy to commit fraud.

A statement from the Insurance Fraud Bureau (IFB), which investigated the scam with the Metropolitan Police, stated that Ajay Haque, 35 of Salisbury Road, London – described as the mastermind behind the scam - received two years custodial suspended for 21 months as well as a 9 hour curfew in effect for 6 months.

In addition, Anik Dixit, 34 of Browning Road, London received 20 months custodial suspended for 18 months and 260 hours of unpaid work.

Mohammed Nur Ahmed 33 of Walton Road, also London received 17 months custodial suspended for 18 months and 220 hours of unpaid work.

The IFB explained that the trio, who previously studied at Westminster University, operated under a limited company called AHD Solutions between June 2012 and August 2013 and went to great lengths to seem legitimate, conducting the scam out of a real office and even setting up a website which they used to specifically target minicab drivers.

According to the statement, the fraudsters even went so far as to employ someone on work experience at the fraudulent company, who had no knowledge of the scam and later became a key witness in the trial.

Minicab

The IFB detail that, as part of the scam, AHD would advertise Hire and Reward policies and then add the minicab vehicle onto a trade policy. This ensured that the cars would not flag up as uninsured to police and other agencies, but still left the minicab uninsured for Hire and Reward.

They would also issue seemingly legitimate policy documents. This meant drivers’ vehicles could be seized at any moment and their livelihoods compromised as a result.

In order to appear authentic, AHD Solutions were also using insurer Esure’s name on their website.

However, Esure became aware of this copyright infringement and took legal action to prevent misuse of its brand in April 2013, going on to collaborate with the MPS and IFB in the wider investigation that followed.

Matt Gilham, head of financial crime at Esure commented: “This is an important case as it exposed members of the public to minicab drivers unwittingly working with invalid insurance.

“As well as taking steps to protect our brand, we felt it vital to collaborate with the police and IFB to tackle the wider fraud and were pleased to provide evidence in this case.”

Kab Insure

The IFB further detailed that while Esure’s action was enough to stop the fraudsters trading as AHD Solutions, the threesome then went on to set up a second business, Kab Insure, which was registered with fake director details to an address in Leicester. Kab Insure was used to continue the scam, selling fraudulent personal policies to members of the public.

As part of the investigation, IFB were able to link nine trade policies and 14 personal lines policies to the scammers, identifying 65 vehicles which they believed to be private hire vehicles with invalid policies.

The IFB stated that it passed the intelligence on to the Metropolitan Police who obtained warrants and worked together to raid two addresses in East London where arrests were made.

The defendants were convicted at Snaresbrook Crown Court on 27 March of conspiracy to commit fraud. Ahmed pleaded guilty to the offence at a pre-trial hearing. However, both Haque and Dixit pleaded ‘not guilty’. They were sentenced yesterday (7 August 2018).

Jason Potter, head of investigations at the IFB said: “This is a complex case that demonstrates just how far ghost brokers will go to in order to manipulate the system and make money through deception.

“The victims of this case were trying to make an honest, law-abiding living and these criminals did not hesitate to take advantage of that.”

