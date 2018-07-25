Biba accounts show 2017 capital and reserves growth

Trade body held more than 100 events for members during the year.

Accounts filed at Companies House have shown that the British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s (Biba) capital and reserves grew to £3.21m in 2017 from £2.36m the year before.

The trade body explained that around £210,000 of the uplift was due to the improvement in the accounting valuation for the final salary pension scheme.

It added that with pension liability having a long term nature the position will have little immediate impact on day to day operations and that the valuations were supplied by an independent actuary.

Transparent

Biba switched the format of its annual report to Companies House last year.

Prior to this it used to reveal figures for the likes of turnover, administrative expenses and profit.

Chief executive Steve White told Insurance Age that the not-for-profit organisation remained “highly transparent” with members.

“Each member firm gets a full set of accounts and the shortened form is filed at Companies House,” he explained.

“We are a small business and the vast majority of enterprises of our size including numerous other membership organisations follow the practice of filing reduced disclosure accounts at Companies House.”

Complex VAT

White noted that the decision to switch came from the main board and pointed out that since last year’s changeover Biba had not to the best of his knowledge been questioned about it.

He also indicated that he and the wider team were open to speaking with any non-member brokers personally about the numbers if they were thinking of joining and wanted access to the details.

The 2015 figures, filed in September 2016, were also the last time that Biba referenced errors in VAT calculations made in previous years totalling £178,191.

The broker body held talks with HMRC and White accepted that Biba’s VAT position remained complex due to the nature of its activities.

“We currently operate under a ‘Special Method’ agreed with HMRC some years ago,” he explained.

“We are actually in the process of refreshing our VAT partial exemption special method and in negotiation with HMRC to agree an updated position.”

Events

He detailed the ongoing change was necessary because activities had become much more diverse and wide ranging since the original agreement.

“We are progressing it in order to ensure that (a) Biba maintains the highest possible level of VAT compliance and (b) Biba has as much certainty as possible in order to plan for its future financial operation and development,” he added.

According to the document filed at Companies House Biba’s headcount remained stable at 27 in 2017.

During the course of the year it worked on a cyber guide for members and its recently launched Toba template and created a business interruption declaration form and good practice guide.

Interactive

White listed that in addition to responding to consultations and regulatory issues that affect members it had also promoted their interests in the media and held more than 100 exclusive events such as compliance and knowledge forums and webinars.

Looking to the future he committed the organisation to producing further materials and guidance saying it would be delivered to meet the wishes of members.

White concluded: “The Biba management team present to the board a detailed plan and budget of what we expect to happen in the subsequent year, drawn from feedback from members including on our highly interactive annual tour of the regions.”

