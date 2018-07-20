Trident switches from Open GI to Applied Systems

CEO Robert Marshall says decision was made for financial reasons.

Trident Insurance is moving from Open GI to Applied Systems, chief executive officer Robert Marshall has confirmed.

Marshall told Insurance Age that the broker will be live on the Applied TAM system from 6 August this year.

He noted that the decision to change software houses had been a “no-brainer” that had been made for financial reasons.

But Marshall also described the process of switching systems as “a headache”.

“There is an inconvenience because we are running down one system and building up another,” he explained.

“But if you take the financial benefit you don’t really worry about it too much.”

Competition

Marshall stated that other brokers were in the process of moving, adding: “It’s good because you need competition – it has been a long time coming.”

Earlier this year Applied Systems investigated buying Open GI but later declined to pursue a deal, according to sources in the market.

The comments followed speculation in the sector that Montagu Private Equity, the majority shareholder of Open GI, is looking to sell the software house.

