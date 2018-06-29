First Insurance Solutions launches commercial indemnity scheme

The flexible scheme is being wholesaled to limited brokers and will be available to the entire market in the next few weeks.

First Insurance Solutions, a broker which specialises in providing cover to niche trades and contractors, has set up a flexible commercial indemnity scheme.

The scheme is currently available to selected brokers but will be rolled out to all brokers in the next few weeks.

The product is available on a bespoke platform designed by SchemeServe.

Premium

Martin Bell, managing director at First Insurance Solutions said: “Our aim is to achieve £1.5m in premium.”

According to SchemeServe the scheme offers policy options which means the cover can be tailored to meet the needs of different trades.

It is aimed specifically at specialist contractors in sectors including drainage, air conditioning and refrigeration engineers.

It also covers commercial cleaners and electrical contractors. Cover for property and kit, tools, and equipment can be added or removed as required depending on the trade.

In addition it provides a range of other trade specific specialist extensions.

John Price, COO of SchemeServe commented: “First Insurance are a fantastic addition to the SchemeServe family.

“This is a great new scheme, which shows real depth of knowledge and a true understanding of the work practices and activities of specialist contractors, as well as sound commercial insurance knowledge and expertise.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.