Stackhouse Poland buys Honour Point

Stackhouse Poland has bought Birmingham-based corporate insurance broker Honor Point for an undisclosed sum.

According to Stackhouse Poland, Honour Point was founded in 1996 and focuses on mid to large corporate and global clients many in the publishing, arts, heritage property and charity sectors.

It is the second deal this year for Stackhouse Poland which bought Blackburn-based broker Caprica Healthcare in January.

Dominic Dolan, managing director and founder of Honour Point said: “I am delighted with the opportunities our new partnership with Stackhouse Poland brings for the benefit of our clients as we continue to grow our business.

“It was important that we found a successor firm with a similar cultural service ethic and Stackhouse Poland has a fantastic reputation for high service standards so it is a perfect fit for the business moving forward.”

Stackhouse Poland’s chairman Jeremy Cary commented: “Our strategy continues to be focused on strong organic growth in our chosen sectors and additionally via acquisition of like-minded companies.

“Honour Point’s relationship and advice driven approach to their clients in the white collar sectors that we also operate in will fit perfectly with Stackhouse Poland. We are really looking forward to working with their team and continuing to build our specialist business.”

In the last two years Stackhouse Poland, which posted a turnover of £19.1m in its last set of results, has also purchased E Coleman & Co and Lucas Fettes.

