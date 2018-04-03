The Headline Makers - April 2018

The hottest stories on www.insuranceage.co.uk, the month in numbers and quotes from the biggest news stories of the month

The top 5 most read

The hottest stories from March on www.insuranceage.co.uk

FOS reveals top five most complained about insurers

The top five most complained about insurers in H2 2017 were Direct Line Group, under the name UK Insurance, followed by Aviva, RSA, Ageas and Axa, according to figures published by the Financial Ombudsman Service. www.insuranceage.co.uk/3327406

Axa to buy XL for £15bn

Axa is buying 100% of XL Group for $15.3bn in cash (£11.1bn). The combination of Axa and XL would, on 2016 figures, have property and casualty lines revenue of €48bn. www.insuranceage.co.uk/3292551

CBL collapse pushes Danish insurer Alpha into liquidation

Danish unrated insurer Alpha Insurance has gone into solvent liquidation. An announcement on the insurer’s website blamed CBL Insurance for the failure. www.insuranceage.co.uk/3292576

Towergate and Broker Network owners HPS and MDP buy Compass

HPS and MDP have signed a deal to buy network Compass Brokers Holdings. Compass was previously part of Arthur J Gallagher but undertook a management buyout in 2016. www.insuranceage.co.uk/3289321

PIB Group buys Lorica

PIB made its thirteenth investment in 21 months when it bought Lorica Insurance Brokers. Lorica will continue to be led by joint CEOs Stefan Puttnam and Carlo Marelli. www.insuranceage.co.uk/3289166

Insurtech Futures - Tech highlights

In a blog for the InsurTech Futures campaign Andy Thornley, head of corporate affairs at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association, wrote about the importance of partnerships between incumbent brokers and InsurTech firms.

Thornley explained that Biba is working to bridge the gap between these two communities and facilitate a wider collaboration. www.insuranceage.co.uk/3290946www.insuranceage.co.uk/3290946

Meanwhile experts at an All Party Parliamentary Group on Insurance and Financial Services meeting on 6 March stated that Brexit was an underlying issue for InsurTech.

Wrisk co-founder Niall Barton noted that it led to the question of whether London is the future centre of InsurTech, while Bought By Many’s Oke Eleazu highlighted the importance of encouraging InsurTech firms to come to the UK. www.insuranceage.co.uk/3296226

In other news, Acturis has partnered with InsurTech Gateway – which is backed by venture capitalist firm Hambro Perks – to provide “bespoke and exclusive technology solutions” to the incubator. The InsurTech Gateway was launched in November 2017 as a Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) authorised incubator for InsurTech. www.insuranceage.co.uk/3327791

Soundbites

As getting any advice on anything financial is becoming more and more difficult we are becoming more and more relevant to the insurance public who want value and service not just the cheapest A-Plan CEO Carl Shuker on being a high street broker after increasing its number of branches by buying Oliver & Sanders

The beauty of the brokers in the UK is their honesty. They’ll tell you exactly what they think about who you are and your business and what you’re doing right and what you’re doing wrong Colm Holmes, former UKGI chief executive at Aviva, praised UK brokers as he moved to become president and chief executive officer of Aviva Canada

Not following the new rules can put their brokerages and the personal data they collect in jeopardy Mark Crane, technology practice lead at Travelers Europe, warned brokers of the dangers of not complying with GDPR

