Adrian Colosso joins PIB

Former Howden and Gallagher boss takes up non-executive director role.

Adrian Colosso has signed up to work with Brendan McManus at PIB in a non-executive director (NED) role, Insurance Age can reveal.

He has also been appointed as a NED for PIB-owned Thistle Insurance Services and TFP Schemes.

Colosso, who has spent over 40 years in insurance, was CEO of Heath Lambert when it was bought by Gallagher in May 2011, becoming chief executive of UK retail at Arthur J Gallagher International and was also previously CEO of Howden UK.

He told Insurance Age that while he and McManus had never been at the same company before the two had worked together extensively particularly during McManus’ time at RSA.

“I’ve known Brendan for years and we are like minded,” Colosso observed.

Trust

Since retiring from Howden, Colosso has taken up a range of NED roles including at Citynet Insurance Brokers - which PIB bought last December - inet3 and Lancashire Holdings.

Explaining his decision to sign up for the new positions he continued: “You only want to work with people that you like and more importantly people you can trust.”

Concluding: “PIB has bought some really nice businesses and it is all about taking them to the next stage and maximising the opportunity by letting people work locally while providing central services.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.