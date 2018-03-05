Turnover up but profits slip for Be Wiser

CEO Mark Bower-Dyke said marketing and staffing spend had increased to counteract competition and fewer cars on the roads.

Personal motor broker Be Wiser posted increased turnover of £32.7m for the full year ending 31 May 2017.

This compares to £31.0m in 2016.

However profit before tax fell to £1.2m from £1.5m the previous year.

CEO Mark Bower-Dyke told Insurance Age that turnover increased because “we are successful writing new business” and “improvements in retention”.

He explained that profits had reduced because the business had spent more on marketing and staff. According to Bower-Dyke there are now “fewer cars on the road”.

Competitive

He said competition was also an issue: “At the moment there are a number of players who are writing very sub net.”

And continued: “There are less enquiries and people are being sharper with their pens.”

Staff numbers grew from 606 to 685. Bower Dyke pointed out that the broker opened a new centre in Swindon.

He commented: “That added extra costs to the business and we took on about 100 people.”

The 2016/17 document also contained a “qualified opinion” from the auditors and flagged a £1.6m accounting anomaly which Bower-Dyke said was caused by changes in accounting practices and stressed that the results would not have been affected.

He explained that the change was an industry wide issue and that he believed that more results will feature notes of this nature going forward.

Future

Looking ahead Bower-Dyke also warned that the tough market would show in Be Wiser’s 2017/18 results.

“We’ve been making profit every year to date but it will be down on previous years.”

Predicting further ahead to 2019 Bower-Dyke said that rates were likely to harden.

“As the [insurer] losses come through you will see rates harden. There will be more growth in premium.

“At the end of the day there is a lack of capacity and that is only going to get smaller.”

