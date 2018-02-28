Ataraxia takes stake in Glowsure

The broker now plans to grow through local acquisition.

Ataraxia has taken a minority stake in Hampshire-based commercial insurance broker Glowsure, Insurance Age can reveal.

The deal, which is for an undisclosed sum, is set to help the Petersfield located business make local acquisitions.

According to a statement from Ataraxia the business will seek opportunities in the south coast region.

Glowsure is led by directors Ryan Biggs and Wesley Haynes.

Dynamic

Adam Boakes, director of Ataraxia, comments on the deal: “We are genuinely delighted to welcome Wes, Ryan and the team into the group.

“Glowsure are a stand-out young and dynamic business. In fact, just the sort of brokerage we look to work with to ensure a balanced representation within the Ataraxia Group.”

Haynes added: “The unique way they [Ataraxia] raise capital made them the stand out partnership choice when looking for acquisitions, coupled with their expertise in the M&A process, and extensive knowledge of the local broker landscape.”

Ataraxia noted that this deal now takes the total number of live Ataraxia investments to 31, with ongoing negotiations a plenty that should see the total rise steadily during 2018.

Last August Ataraxia back a management buy out by broker EIC. Earlier this year Marsh Networks also announced it would work with Ataraxia to provide equity release to members of Marsh ProBroker, Purple Partnership or Bluefin Network members wishing to develop succession plans.

