Thomas Carroll grows with sixth office

The expansion to Newport, South Wales, follows profit growth at the business.

Thomas Carroll has opened its sixth office in Newport, South Wales.

The broker has appointed Tim Putin, previously at Bluefin, and Murray James, a local broker, to the office.

It has also transferred Vanessa Williams and Brian Watson from their offices in Caerphilly and Swansea.

According to Thomas Carroll, Williams will provide a dedicated service to SMEs and Watson is an experienced insurance account manager.

Claire Humphries, a longstanding director at Thomas Carroll, will lead the Newport team.

Expertise

Rhys Thomas, chief executive officer at Thomas Carroll said: “We are enjoying significant business growth across our regions by attracting leading talent with proven expertise and strong client relationships.

“Thomas Carroll has doubled in employee numbers over the past ten years and are proud to be contributing to the economy as a chartered independent company.”

The changes follow strong growth at the Wales broker. It’s most recent set of results saw profits increase to £1.5m and turnover shoot up to £9.6m.

In addition the business has also indicated that it will look to make further acquisitions following its deal to buy Monmouthshire Insurance Services in 2016.

Contacts

Humphries added: “The office is the group’s sixth and makes a strong statement about our commitment to growth and our belief in the Newport business community. The move brings us closer to our clients and professional contacts in the area.

“We have deployed a strong team to help support local companies and business owners with independent and chartered advice around insurance, wealth management and health and safety.”

Thomas Carroll, which has its headquarters in Caerphilly, also has offices in Swansea, Haverfordwest, Hereford and London.

