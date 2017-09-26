Applied Net 2017: Consolidation notes from the USA

Takeovers continue apace in the North American market but selling up is not always the best financial option.

The USA broker market saw 457 takeover deals in 2016 and is on track for even more in 2017, according to expert Tom Doran.

Speaking at Applied Net 2017 in Las Vegas, Doran told the audience that his firm’s calculations showed there had already been 255 deals in the year to date (June 2017).

This was up on the 221 in the same period of 2016 meaning the market is on track to beat the 2015 record of 492 over a full year.

Myth

Doran, of Reagan Consulting, said looking back over the period to 2006 the annual average was 317.

“Over 20% of deals done last year were done by independent agency brokers,” he detailed arguing against the “myth” that it was only big players who were buying.

“One of the ways you should be focusing on to grow internally would be by getting your fair share of the deals that are out there to be done.

“Don’t buy into the myth that just because you are an independent agent you can’t grow by strategic acquisitions – it is not true.”

Factors

His speech also looked at the factors that were driving the market.

In part, he said, it was because of the average age of owners, which he put at 53.3 years for shareholders.

And he noted that “producers” within insurance agencies and brokers had an average age of 49.5.

“You have got to continue to invest in young people,” he warned. “If this trend continues it is going to be all that more difficult for our industry to remain independent in private ownership.”

Another factor was demand. Whereas in 1995 there were only five consolidators he listed that there were now at least 30.

Independence

However he counselled delegates that selling up was not always the best option despite the current “crazy” valuations and that figures showed retaining independence was often a better financial solution.

His figures revealed that if a shareholder invested in the S&P 500 they would receive an average return of 6% a year through stock appreciation and bonus/dividend payments.

The same money invested in private brokers would return 15% hence the demand from buyers.

Transform

And so he looked at the variables of growth and profitability to help the audience transform themselves into the best in breed.

Doran accepted there had been “significant headwinds in the form of rates” noting that the vast majority of the past 30 years had been a soft market.

But he highlighted that organic growth was still achievable with an average across the market of 4.6% in 2016.

In turn this business needs to be written profitably and a well run agency should, in his experience, be able to operate with high teens to low 20%s levels of profitability.

Characteristics

To achieve these he advised the audience to focus on the characteristics of world-class growth and profitability as he has seen across the top quartile firms.

He listed these as:

What gets measured gets managed

Organisation fixation on: how can I/we get better?

Relentless accountability from top to bottom

Commitment to strategic planning on an annual basis

Significant and ongoing investments in technology, process and procedures

Significant and ongoing investments in producers and in making producers better

