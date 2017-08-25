Quizzical questions: 25 August 2017
Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.
The quiz is now live. Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?
Quiz away.
Hints:
Lark Group unveiled a jump in profit after tax for the year ended 31 December 2016.
Ageas has gone live with a Flood Re solution.
Verisk purchased Sequel from HG Capital and other shareholders.
Offering live on Acturis with new facility on insurer's online platform to follow.
The main driver was a vast improvement in investment returns.
