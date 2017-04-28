Home premiums stable in Q1 2017 according to AA Index

However premiums are set to go up and will also be hit by a 2% IPT increase from June this year.

Home insurance premiums have moved little over the first quarter of 2017, according to the AA’s benchmark British Insurance Premium Index.

Michael Lloyd, the AA’s insurance director, said the cost of cover has “remained relatively stable” and a “relatively storm-free winter” and “benign weather” had helped keep things steady.

However this is unlikely to continue moving further into 2017, Lloyd added.

“Insurance Premium Tax (IPT) increased to 10% from last October and will rise again to 12% in June 2017 and we expect a 2% inflationary increase for policies being taken out or renewed from the beginning of June,” he continued.

In the AA's opinion the IPT impact will be in addition to insurers looking to mitigate underwriting losses and as such premiums will be expected to rise over the coming year.

Marginal increase

The research showed that the average quoted Shoparound premium for a typical home buildings and contents policy fell over the three months ending March 31 2017 by just 0.1% to £156.12 – a fall of 10p.

Over 12 months, the cost has risen by only 0.5%.

There was a slight increase in premium for standalone buildings and contents policies which saw buildings rise over the quarter by 24p on average (0.2%) to £112.19. Contents cover, on average, increased by 9p (0.1%) to £59.91.

Over a 12 month period the premiums rose by 2.3% for buildings and 2.9% for contents.

Underinsurance

Lloyd also criticised aggregators for their focus on price and warned underinsurance is a problem.

“I believe that price comparison sites have encouraged price to focused on to the exclusion of product features – as a result, buyers may not entirely be aware of what they are covered for,” he stated.

The changes to renewal documentation, which must show last year’s premium against the new quote, are also expected to have an impact.

Lloyd concluded: “I believe this will only encourage more people to change insurance cover more often. That in turn is likely to discourage insurance companies from offering introductory discounts if they don’t expect to renew business after the first year.”

The organisation also released details about changes in motor premiums which showed that the average increase for comprehensive motor cover was only 0.7% in the quarter but rose by 12.9% over the past 12 months.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.