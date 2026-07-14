Flock rolls out agentic AI assistance for fleet clients and brokers

Flock has launched an agentic AI offering to help brokers manage reviews and renewals of fleet customers insured with the MGA.

Called Jay, Flock explained the agentic AI is trained on more than 1 billion kilometres of real-world driving data, lives inside the Flock Portal, and comes free with every fleet insurance policy.

The recent Admiral acquisition added the agentic system seeks to work on behalf of fleet managers, undertaking sophisticated analysis, identifying risks, and pointing to the actions that will improve fleet performance.

Connected miles

Each fleet is studied in detail across vehicles, claims, connected