Flock rolls out agentic AI assistance for fleet clients and brokers
Flock has launched an agentic AI offering to help brokers manage reviews and renewals of fleet customers insured with the MGA.
Called Jay, Flock explained the agentic AI is trained on more than 1 billion kilometres of real-world driving data, lives inside the Flock Portal, and comes free with every fleet insurance policy.
The recent Admiral acquisition added the agentic system seeks to work on behalf of fleet managers, undertaking sophisticated analysis, identifying risks, and pointing to the actions that will improve fleet performance.Connected miles
Each fleet is studied in detail across vehicles, claims, connected
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Technology
DA underwriter seals new PE investor after trebling business since 2023
Delegated underwriting authority specialist Carbon Underwriting has signed an agreement for “a significant growth equity investment” from FTV Capital, the global sector-focused growth equity firm.
CDL hits record revenue but downward profit drift continues
Software house CDL grew revenue by 3.5% last year to a new high of £66.76m. However, profit after tax slid again.
Newbie News: Digital broker Pizza to take slice of the market
Pizza Insurance co-founders Colin Sadler, Marc Meeking and Sam Baker, have outlined their plans to give premium slices back to customers and scale the product range, after the broker was unveiled in May last year, going on to launch with a motor offering.
Accenture warns brokers AI is already reshaping insurance purchase
Accenture has cautioned brokers that artificial intelligence has already started to reshape how people research, compare and manage home and motor insurance.
Convex to launch UK MGA Kinetic in Q4
Specialty insurer Convex Group is planning to launch Kinetic Insurance Services, a wholly owned managing general agency that will start trading in Q4 2026.
New MGA claims travel insurance ‘first’ for broker market
Managing general agent Etc. Insurance has launched using Open GI’s technology with the pair claiming the offering brings “fully integrated travel insurance to the UK broker market for the first time”.
Acturis Worldwide reveals revenue and operating profit in inaugural accounts
Acturis Worldwide, the parent company of the software house since Astorg upped its investment in 2024, has revealed £25m of operating profit and £220m of revenue in its first set of accounts.
Biba 2026: Brokers need to ‘operationalise’ data to meet emerging risk challenges
The operationalisation of data is becoming more important in helping brokers and their clients make better decisions in an increasingly volatile world.