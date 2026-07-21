PCW to launch “UK first AI-enabled digital broker”
The Mony Group today claimed it is set to launch what it has described as “a UK first AI-enabled digital broker” with motor to be the go-live offering.
The parent company of price comparison website Moneysupermarket said ‘SuperSaveClub Insurance’ would enable monthly payments for members at no additional cost to paying annually.
Announced as it revealed its results for the six months ended 30 June 2026, Mony Group added: “SuperSaveClub Insurance is our AI-enabled digital broker proposition. It simplifies a member’s insurance journey, by allowing members to compare, buy, manage and renew their insurance entirely within the MoneySuperMarket app.
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